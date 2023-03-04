easement photo

Special to the Daily Sentinel

A conservation easement now protects this 815-acre property spanning 2,000 feet in elevation, from the steep slopes of Henderson Ridge and Horse Ridge to the valley bottoms of Bear Gulch and Left Fork Carr Creek. The property is on the western edge of the Roan Plateau north of De Beque.

 Special to the Sentinel

Two families have donated a conservation easement to the Aspen Valley Land Trust for an 815-acre property north of De Beque, helping protect critical wildlife migration corridors and adding to the preservation of broader intact ecosystems because of its location by other conserved properties and public land.

The McDaneld and Porter families, who co-own the Henderson Ridge Ranch, bought the land in 2018 for shared-use, and after learning about their legal options to conserve it, they finalized the easement in January, according to a land trust news release.