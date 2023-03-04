A conservation easement now protects this 815-acre property spanning 2,000 feet in elevation, from the steep slopes of Henderson Ridge and Horse Ridge to the valley bottoms of Bear Gulch and Left Fork Carr Creek. The property is on the western edge of the Roan Plateau north of De Beque.
Two families have donated a conservation easement to the Aspen Valley Land Trust for an 815-acre property north of De Beque, helping protect critical wildlife migration corridors and adding to the preservation of broader intact ecosystems because of its location by other conserved properties and public land.
The McDaneld and Porter families, who co-own the Henderson Ridge Ranch, bought the land in 2018 for shared-use, and after learning about their legal options to conserve it, they finalized the easement in January, according to a land trust news release.
“From the first time we went up to the property it was clear it was a special place worth taking care of,” Logan McDaneld said in the release. “It has really been meaningful to have the chance to permanently protect such a neat piece of our local heritage. It’s not something we ever thought we would be able to do, to play a role in preserving something like that around here.”
The easement permanently protects the property from development. It’s now part of a 1,500-acre stretch protected through the land trust, all of it within a private-land inholding surrounded by federal land administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
The highly visible property spans 2,000 feet in elevation, from the steep slopes of Henderson Ridge and Horse Ridge to the valley bottoms of Bear Gulch and Left Fork Carr Creek at the western edge of the Roan Plateau, according to the release. The diverse landscape attracts elk, black bears, mountain lions, mule deer, wild turkeys and other wildlife.
Land trust spokeswoman Carly Bolliger said the McDaneld/Porter property sits between higher-elevation and lower-elevation properties for which the organization also has conservation easements.
“Henderson Ridge Ranch serves specifically as a (wildlife) corridor between the two for summer and winter range ... so it’s really unique and valuable in that way,” she said.
Both land protected by the Aspen Valley Land Trust and other conserved land can be found northwest of De Beque.
“We’re definitely hoping to reach more (landowners) in that valley,” Bolliger said, noting the agricultural and wildlife values of the lands there.
The land trust works to conserve lands from the Aspen area to the Roan Plateau.
McDaneld said in an interview about the newly protected land, “Ecologically it’s very neat, has a lot of kind of rare and endemic type species up there, so it’s nice to make sure they’re going to have a home for the long run.”
He said previous owners of the land had bought it with the intention of doing a lot of natural gas development, but that never happened because of falling gas prices. He said he and the Porters decided to focus on preserving the land instead. They own some of the mineral rights there, and the conservation easement will ensure that any extraction that might happen doesn’t damage the conservation values of the place. One possible way to achieve that would be through drilling directionally from nonconserved acreage, he said.
McDaneld said the property is “a unique and special corner of the state and it’s nice to be able to get it protected long-term, given all the development and all the rest that’s slowly unfolding in the area.”