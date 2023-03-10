It took years of effort and learning first-hand how the gears of government bureaucracy grind along, but Cedaredge High School students on Thursday could celebrate their success when a federal board agreed to their recommendations for renaming a creek and mesa north of Delta.

The Domestic Names Committee of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved the recommendation of the students, Delta County commissioners and ultimately Gov. Jared Polis to change the names of Negro Creek and Negro Mesa to Clay Creek and Clay Mesa.