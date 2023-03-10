It took years of effort and learning first-hand how the gears of government bureaucracy grind along, but Cedaredge High School students on Thursday could celebrate their success when a federal board agreed to their recommendations for renaming a creek and mesa north of Delta.
The Domestic Names Committee of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved the recommendation of the students, Delta County commissioners and ultimately Gov. Jared Polis to change the names of Negro Creek and Negro Mesa to Clay Creek and Clay Mesa.
The decision is the final action on the name changes, meaning the changes take effect immediately. It’s the culmination of a drawn-out push by the students to change what are considered offensive names to ones they feel are locally appropriate, reflecting the abundant adobe clay in the area of the creek and mesa.
For a time, it appeared their proposal might be passed over in favor of the recommendation of the state Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to Polis about what geographic names the state should recommend to the federal board. But last week Polis said he supported the students’ name choice instead. He cited the importance of having local buy-in for proposed names, and his desire to show the state’s appreciation for the students’ work.
“I’m just really glad that in the end (the federal board) chose our name because it was something that we really felt like we had to fight for, so it does feel nice to have that sense of victory in the end,” said Damien Altamirano, a Cedaredge High School senior who first got involved in the renaming effort in his freshman year.
It’s not clear how the creek and mesa got their previous names. Some anecdotes suggest a Black man may have been an early resident of the area of the two geographic features. The creek previously was known as “Ni--er” Creek before the federal government began eliminating that more pejorative form of the word “Negro” in the 1960s.
Amanda Cadorette, a Denver resident who considered the “Negro” name to be offensive, several years ago suggested renaming the creek as Hops Creek, to honor the state’s beer brewing industry. But Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes wanted to come up with a name with more local meaning, and suggested the high school students get involved in recommending ideas.
Each high school class ended up putting forward a recommendation, and the then-freshman class, of which Altamirano was a part, suggested the “Clay” names, which the County Commissioners ended up endorsing. Suppes promised the students a pizza party if their name got picked by the federal board.
Altamirano said he thought he would hold the County Commissioners to the promise of the pizza party, though he’d all but forgotten the promise by now.
“Heck yeah, we’ll hold them to it,” said Nicholas Parsons, a social studies teacher at Cedaredge who has been working with the students on the renaming effort over the years.
He said the process had gotten discouraging for the students for a while. The state committee recommended the “Reparation” name after a subcommittee endorsed the idea based on input from representatives of the Black community in the state. The idea was described as an attempt to help achieve some restorative justice. The students have said they want to address restorative justice by erecting a plaque in the area of the creek and mesa to discuss the efforts to change the two features’ names.
The students’ efforts over the years have included talking to the media and state advisory board members and writing to Polis.
Said Parsons, “We’re glad that in the end the governor considered the efforts of these students and the thought that they put into it and their intentions behind it.
“I’m glad that, though it took a long time, we got the result we wanted, and it gives me a little bit of hope for government, that you don’t have to have a lot of money, you don’t have to have a lot of degrees to be able to make some small changes like this.
“And in the end I’m glad it’s not going to be named Negro Creek and Negro Mesa anymore.”
David Martinez, a Cedaredge junior who has been involved in the renaming project, said he thinks the names Clay Creek and Clay Mesa are geographically and geologically accurate ones, and he’s excited about the outcome of the students’ efforts.
“It really shows that we can take action on these kinds of things and actually see effects in the real world, as opposed to just like ‘you can vote’ and all that stuff. We actually take action and make things happen,” he said.
Parsons said he has sometimes brought up the name-change effort in his classes. He said it has provided an example of how complex government decision-making can be, in this case involving county commissioners, a governor, a state committee and a federal board.
“It’s a good example, just to talk about the different levels of government and federalism and how they work together to make decisions,” he said.
Altamirano said the process was a long one, and for a while it seemed like the students’ efforts wouldn’t succeed and others would simply pick whatever name they wanted. But in the end, he said, the students’ voices were heard.
“It gives some hope for being able to influence things as a community,” he said.
Other geographic features in western Colorado continue to bear the “Negro” name, and Cadorette has said she’d like to see those names changed as well. One of those features is Negro Creek outside of Collbran.
The federal board on Thursday also was scheduled to consider a recommendation by the Colorado advisory board and Polis to change the name of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County to Mount Blue Sky. But that decision was delayed after the federal board received a request from an unidentified tribal government for consultation.
The mountain was named for John Evans, a territorial governor linked to Colorado’s Sand Creek Massacre, when hundreds of Cheyenne and Arapaho men, women and children were mutilated and killed. A letter by Polis endorsing the name change said the state board’s recommendation followed tribal consultation.