For the fifth straight year, ranchers will pay the lowest allowable amount for grazing livestock on federal land in the West.
The Western Watersheds Project and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility recently criticized the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service for keeping the federal grazing fee for this year at what they call a bargain-basement price. But Carlyle Currier, a Molina rancher and president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, said the fee is pretty fairly based on a formula that partly reflects cattle prices, and he thinks the fee could go up in the next few years because those prices are likely to rise.
The BLM and Forest Service recently said in a news release that the federal grazing fee for 2023 will remain at $1.35 per animal unit month for public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management and $1.35 per head month for lands managed by the Forest Service. An animal unit month or head month are treated as equivalent measures for fee purposes and represent the use of public lands by one cow and her calf, one horse, or five sheep or goats for a month.
The agencies said the newly calculated grazing fee was determined by a congressionally mandated formula and takes effect March 1. It will apply to nearly 18,000 grazing permits and leases administered by the BLM and nearly 6,250 permits administered by the Forest Service in 16 western states, including Colorado.
Congress established the formula in the 1978 Public Rangelands Improvement Act and it remains in use under a 1986 executive order by then-President Ronald Reagan. The order prevents the fee from falling below $1.35 per animal unit month/head month, and any increase or decrease cannot exceed 25% of the previous year’s level.
The formula uses a 1966 base value of $1.23 per animal unit month/head and is calculated based on current private grazing land lease rates, beef cattle prices, and the cost of livestock production.
"In effect, the fee rises, falls, or stays the same based on market conditions. The BLM and Forest Service are committed to strong relationships with the ranching community and work closely with permittees to ensure public rangelands remain healthy, productive working landscapes," the agencies said in their release.
The Western Watersheds Project and PEER said in a news release that the current fees amount to a handout to the livestock industry, don't cover the cost of running the grazing programs, and don't account for the contributions of livestock grazing to the climate and biodiversity crises. They pointed to a 2022 scientific study calling public-land grazing a significant source of greenhouse gas in the form of methane emissions by cattle. The study said grazing also tramples vegetation and soils, and accelerates the spread of exotic species, "resulting in a shift in landscape function from carbon sinks to sources of greenhouse gases."
“In light of all of these expensive impacts and the long-term degradation of western public land caused by this single land use, you might think the Biden Administration would seek to recoup more of its losses by raising the grazing fee,” Josh Osher with the Western Watersheds Project said in the two groups' news release. “Rather, public lands grazing fees are the only expense immune to inflation, despite the increasing costs to the taxpayer of subsidizing this destructive activity.”
The Public Lands Council, which advocates on behalf of public lands grazing permittees, contends on its website that ranchers invest their own time and money maintaining the federal lands they graze livestock on, and do work such as maintaining firebreaks, controlling invasive plants and preserving clean water sources. The group says public lands grazing also is the economic backbone of rural communities in western states.
The group's president, Mark Roeber, a Paonia-area rancher and former Delta County commissioner, says in a blog on the website that grazing cattle turn over soil, promoting good nitrogen storage, deeper roots and healthier plants, and that healthier soil also sequesters more carbon.
Currier said that based on the grazing formula, the grazing fee would have been even lower over the last several years if not for the $1.35 minimum fee requirement. He said cattle prices for producers have been low, even if that's not reflected in the price consumers pay for beef due to supply chain issues and the high costs of operating packing facilities. But he expects cattle prices to rise because cattle numbers have fallen as people have liquidated herds due to drought, and rising prices would cause the fee to rise as well.
A 2019 Congressional Research Service report said that the fee had averaged $1.55 since 1981, with the highest fee, $2.31, being charged in 1981. It said the average monthly lease rate for private lands in 2017 in 16 western states was $23.40 per head. But it pointed to advantages to ranchers of private-land grazing, like generally better forage and sources of water, infrastructure and services provided by landowners such as fencing, and the avoidance of public-land costs like moving livestock and lost animals.
Currier, who grazes livestock on national forests, said people think ranchers aren't paying much for public-land grazing, but they incur costs for things such as maintaining fences, building stock ponds, abiding by regulations on how much grazing can occur, and absorbing higher costs related to diseases and predator loss for animals scattered over large areas and harder to closely monitor. Ranchers have to hire cowboys to stay with herds on public lands, Currier noted.
Half of grazing revenues goes to a range betterment fund for use by the Forest Service and BLM, for projects such as grass seeding, fence work, and fish and wildlife habitat improvements. The other half goes to the U.S. Treasury and states.