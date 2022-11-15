A Grand Junction man has been convicted of federal sex offenses involving children after previously being convicted on related state-level charges that were later overturned on appeal.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said in a news release that a federal jury found Michael Tracy McFadden, 51, guilty of crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor under the age of 12, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.
The release said that according to facts presented at trial, McFadden was a long-haul truck driver who took at least two children on multiple trips out of state. Over at least six years, he repeatedly sexually assaulted the children, both in his home in Grand Junction and in his semi truck in other states.
“Two of his victims bravely testified at trial, relating to the jury the countless times McFadden abused them,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the release.
According to past reporting by the Daily Sentinel, McFadden received a 324-year sentence for the state convictions, but an appeals court overturned the convictions after determining that it wasn’t McFadden’s fault that pre-trial errors and delays caused his trial to be conducted beyond the timeline allowed under the state’s speedy trial statutes.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that upon learning about the appeal ruling that prevented any further prosecution in state court, the FBI Denver Division immediately launched an investigation into potential federal violations. McFadden was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019 and arrested on federal charges.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is honored to be a small part of bringing justice for the victims in this case,” Cole Finnegan, U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, said in the release. “These victims, despite setbacks and delays, courageously faced their abuser and described convincingly the abuses they suffered more than ten years ago. Their bravery and resilience are inspiring. No matter how long it takes, or how difficult the process, our office will continue to seek justice for all victims,” said.
The Sentinel previously reported that McFadden had been given such a long state sentence because he also was found guilty of being a habitual sexual offender under state law. He had been convicted of sexual assault on an 8-year-old boy in 1990 in Mesa County and sentenced to eight years in prison for that crime.
One of the victims of the crimes for which he was convicted in 2015 reportedly said he’d “lost count” of how many times he had been sexually assaulted by McFadden over more than four years.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the FBI received substantial assistance in the federal case from the Grand Junction Police Department and the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Mesa County. The prosecution was handled by assistant U.S. attorneys Jeremy Chaffin and Andrea Surratt.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.