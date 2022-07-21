The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has kicked off the start of a process requested by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to consider a rule that would provide increased flexibility under the Endangered Species Act for managing reintroduced gray wolves in the state.
The federal agency is beginning consideration of developing an experimental population rule that would apply to gray wolves in Colorado. Parks and Wildlife is required by a 2020 voter-approved ballot measure to begin introducing the species in western Colorado by the end of 2023.
The rule, which is provided for under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act, “would address components of the gray wolf restoration and management plan developed by the State of Colorado,” the Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Federal Register notice. “The rule would reduce potential impacts to stakeholders while ensuring that reintroduction and management of wolves is likely to be successful and benefit conservation of the species as a whole.”
An initial 30-day public comment period has begun on the proposed rule and public meetings on it are scheduled in early August in Gunnison, Craig and Silverthorne and in a virtual meeting.
Parks and Wildlife’s work planning for wolf reintroduction became more complicated in February when a federal judge issued a ruling that meant that the gray wolf is again an endangered species in many states, including Colorado. That restored federal protections for the animal, and prompted Parks and Wildlife to begin discussions with the Fish and Wildlife Service about pursuing a 10(j) rule under which the federal government could let the state bring in wolves and manage them.
The undertaking will require completion of an environmental impact statement, and the Fish and Wildlife Service has asked the state to cover the estimated cost of as much as $1 million for having a contractor prepare that document.
The 10(j) rule lets the Fish and Wildlife Service designate a listed species as experimental if it will be released into habitat outside its current range. Colorado was historic range for gray wolves, which were eventually hunted to extinction in the state, but wolves have dispersed occasionally into the state in more recent years. A pack recently made its home in north-central Colorado.
Under an experimental population designation, the specified population is treated as threatened rather than endangered under the Endangered Species Act. That gives the Fish and Wildlife Service discretion to devise management programs and special regulations for that population.
Experimental populations may be considered essential or nonessential, and in the case of nonessential populations, prohibitions on taking an animal and requirements for consulting with the Fish and Wildlife Service are relaxed. Take prohibitions apply to activities such as killing, harming, chasing or harassing a species. Some in the ranching industry have wanted to see killing of wolves allowed when they attack livestock.
A 30-day public comment period began Tuesday for input on what should be the scope of the environmental impact statement. One of the alternatives the Fish and Wildlife Service will consider is a standard no-action alternative, which in this case would mean it wouldn’t adopt the rule requested by the state.
Comments on the proposal may be submitted through www.regulations.gov. They also will be accepted at the upcoming public meetings. Those meetings dates and locations are:
■ Aug. 2, Gunnison County Fairgrounds, Gunnison;
■ Aug. 3, Silverthorne Pavilion, Silverthorne;
■ Aug. 4, Moffat County High School, Craig;
■ Aug. 10, virtual meeting. Details on this meeting will be available later.
All the meetings will be held from 6-8 p.m.