The federal government has agreed to pitch in $9.73 million in additional money toward work incurred by the state of Colorado addressing damage to Interstate 70 and Glenwood Canyon from flooding last summer, meaning the federal government has now covered about two-thirds of the costs of that work so far.

The Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday announced a total of $10.43 million in funding that is going to Colorado. It’s part of $513.2 million in new Emergency Relief Program funding to help 30 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico fix roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, wildfires and other events in recent years.