The federal government has agreed to pitch in $9.73 million in additional money toward work incurred by the state of Colorado addressing damage to Interstate 70 and Glenwood Canyon from flooding last summer, meaning the federal government has now covered about two-thirds of the costs of that work so far.
The Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday announced a total of $10.43 million in funding that is going to Colorado. It’s part of $513.2 million in new Emergency Relief Program funding to help 30 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico fix roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, wildfires and other events in recent years.
“These funds ... help communities across our nation repair roads and bridges damaged by severe weather events, which are becoming increasingly common because of climate change,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who visited Glenwood Canyon earlier this year, said in a news release.
While $700,000 of the Colorado funding will go toward disaster assessment work elsewhere in the state, the rest will help cover costs the Colorado Department of Transportation incurred after flooding and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon in late July of last year closed I-70 through the canyon for more than two weeks. The rain fell on slopes that had been stripped of vegetation by the Grizzly Creek Fire the year before.
Matt Inzeo, CDOT’s communications director, said the announcement of the new federal funding for the work in the canyon was “absolutely” welcome, but also not entirely a surprise.
“We had a lot of confidence that the federal support would be there,” he said.
That confidence sprung in good part from the fact that the federal government stepped up with a commitment of $11.6 million in funding within about 24 hours of funding being requested by the state right after the highway shut down.
“That certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could carry forward as fast as we needed and our federal partners would be there to back us up, and (Wednesday’s announcement) is certainly evidence of that,” Inzeo said.
Altogether, CDOT has spent about $32 million so far dealing with the flooding’s impacts, Inzeo said. This includes:
■ $19.1 million last summer and fall clearing debris from roads and making emergency repairs to them;
■ $6.3 million to address the threat of further flooding through means such as using catchment fences and clearing debris to restore capacity of runoff to go under roadways;
■ $6.6 million in work to remove debris from the Colorado River to help direct river flows into the center of the riverbed and reduce the threat of the river damaging the highway during times of high flows.
Inzeo said some work in the canyon continues at a lower intensity on things like fencing and debris removal, and CDOT believes it may receive more federal dollars in support of its work in the canyon.
The canyon has been hit by monsoonal rainstorms again this summer, but Inzeo said he doesn’t think there have been debris flows bigger than the small, incidental kind that might occur any year.
CDOT, after consulting with the National Weather Service and U.S. Geological Survey, has been following a protocol this summer in which it closes down I-70 in the canyon as a precautionary measure any time a flash flood warning for the canyon is issued.
Inzeo said CDOT talked to those federal agencies earlier this summer about the future of that protocol following a number of closures in which debris flows didn’t occur. He said no one was comfortable deciding to make a change based on the limited information available at that point, but he expects the protocol to be re-evaluated once official can take into account data from two full years since the fire.