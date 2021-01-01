A $1 fee hike for vehicle access to Highline Lake State Park will help the park adjust to use levels far higher this year than in the before times.
The park is one of six around the state that Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week said will see the $1 high-use fee imposed to deal with the extra expenses and resource strain the additional visits are creating.
At Highline, the change means the cost of the daily vehicle pass at Highline rose to $10 at the start of the new year.
“Highline has always been that great little park out north of Loma that locals use,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Randy Hampton.
“… But it grew to be more than that this past year. It grew to be that great little park over in western Colorado.”
He said that particularly in months like May and June, when COVID-19 was a threat in Colorado but not to the same degree as today, people were willing to take short trips to western Colorado in their motorhomes.
“Highline is one of those parks that saw just really heavy use all year. … Highline saw impacts that it was not prepared for,” he said.
In May the park had 30,349 visitors, up from 18,761 in May 2019. June visitation grew to 39,411, compared to 33,912 the same month one year earlier. Through the first 11 months of the year, 2020 visitation totaled a record 204,276, compared to 169,310 in the first 11 months of 2019. Hampton noted the visitation growth came even as Highline’s campground and swim beach were closed for part of the spring as COVID-19 precautions.
People continued to come to hike, fish and boat. In years past, on the weekends, boaters at Highline sometimes have had to wait to launch their craft because the park limits total boat numbers on the water at any one time.
“In 2020 … we’d see that on a Tuesday,” Hampton said.
Other parks around the region and state also saw surges in use this year, but many didn’t require a high-use fee to be imposed in preparation for the 2021 season. Ridgway State Park had 582,500 visitors for the first 11 months of 2020, up from 487,994 during the same period in 2019. But Hampton said Ridgway is designed for more use than Highline, for example having several campgrounds versus just one.
“Ridgway’s built up to really handle a large capacity,” Hampton said.
He said Highline is in growth mode, but needs more money to grow. He said some of the additional revenues from the new fee could go for purposes such as planning for things like additional camping spots and for helping pay for land acquisitions should land become available. But he said most of the money will go for maintenance and staffing demands that more use creates.
As for what 2021 visitation at Highline and other parks might look like, Hampton said it’s hard to tell.
“We’re dealing with COVID times. We didn’t think this year would be busy and it set records, so what’s 2020 going to do?”
He said he is anticipating 2021 visitation will be fairly high. While COVID-19 vaccinations are now available, it’s not clear how many months it will take before they are widely available and the coronavirus threat subsides. Meanwhile, Hampton notes that sales of things like boats and stand-up paddleboards were up this year.
“People bought all that. Even if they have other (post-COVID-19 recreational) options are they going to go to those, or are they going to use the things they invested their money in this year?”
Statewide, the unanticipated jump in park usage followed dire concern about the park portion of CPW’s budget at the start of 2020. Visitor numbers in 2019 weren’t as high as the agency had expected. And the agency had thought that COVID-19 would drive 2020 park usage down rather than up.
Hampton said the agency had been considering cuts to parks staffing. But now the parks budget is better due to the unexpected jump in use, though some site-specific entrance fee hikes are needed due to the high use. CPW also is imposing the $1 hike at Lake Pueblo, Golden Gate Canyon, Staunton, Castlewood Canyon and Roxborough parks. Already, Cherry Creek, Chatfield, Boyd Lake and Eldorado Canyon had the high-use fee.
Hampton said the fee won’t be used for efforts to detect invasive mussels on boats entering Highline. That work is funded instead by sales of an aquatic nuisance species sticker boat owners are required to buy in the state.
In November 2019, CPW added Highline to the list of parks where it imposes a $4 pass fee on people who enter parks on foot or bike rather than vehicle, in an effort to ensure that all visitors, and not just those arriving by vehicle, contribute to park maintenance. This November, the $4 nonvehicle pass requirement took effect at 16 more sites. It’s now a requirement at most of the 42 state parks in Colorado.
Hampton said he’s not aware of any improvement projects planned for Highline this year, but local company Dare Case Contracting has completed a $738,000 project for building improved restroom facilities at the beach, so they’ll be available once swimming season arrives this year.