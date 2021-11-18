RIFLE — A pilot’s death in a crash in Larimer County this week in what may have been a history-making night-time aerial firefighting operation comes at a time of growing exploration into the possibilities of such operations in Colorado, including by a state center based in Rifle involved with a groundbreaking night-time helicopter firefighting operation earlier this year.
CO Fire Aviation, a company based in Fort Morgan, said Wednesday that one if its tanker pilots, Marc Thor Olson, died in the incident Tuesday. Olson was piloting a single-engine air tanker that crashed outside Estes Park, where the Kruger Rock Fire had erupted earlier Tuesday.
9News in Denver reported that the flight was believed to be the first time in the country that a fixed-winged aircraft was being used to fight a fire at night using night-vision goggles. It said it had spoken to Olson before he took off on the flight, and he said he was excited to make history.
Ben Miller, a former Mesa County Sheriff’s Office employee and now director of the Colorado Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting in Rifle, a state agency, said Wednesday the CO Fire Aviation aircraft was flown this week under a contract with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. He said the aircraft also was under a contract with state Division of Fire Prevention and Control, of which the center is a part, though the flight this week “wasn’t our flight.”
EX-MILITARY PERSONNEL
He said CO Fire Aviation consists of “a fantastic group of people,” with all ex-military personnel with a lot of flight hours. The company said Olson was a highly decorated veteran of both the Army and Air Force with 32 years of military service. It said that over 42 years of flight, he amassed more than 8,000 flight hours, including 1,000 hours of night-vision-goggle flight both in combat and civilian flight.
“CO Fire is a very professional organization,” Miller said. “They’re in the family. We work with them. We’re heartbroken. This is tough.
“It’s the inherent risk, not just in aviation but aviation and firefighting, and this is the outcome everyone hopes never happens, and we feel for those guys. They’re an amazing group of humans.”
The Rifle center does research and development for the Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The division is interested in night-time aerial firefighting operations because fire suppression work can be aided at night by lower temperatures, higher humidity and decreased wind.
Miller said the center released an initial night-time operations report in 2016, then in 2019 issued a follow-up report recommending the center get involved with night firefighting aviation involving helicopters. The Division of Fire Prevention and Control since has become the first organization in Colorado do a night-time fire mission involving helicopters, something Miller said California has been doing for some time.
NIGHTTIME HELICOPTER DROPS
Following 10 flight hours of testing by the center, the state used helicopters in September operationally at night to do water drops at another fire in Larimer County.
Miller said the center has recommended further investigating night-time aerial firefighting by fixed-wing aircraft but hasn’t done so, although it probably would if it had more staff. He said staff have gone to Oregon to observe night-time test flights by such fixed-wing firefighting aircraft.
He said night-time operations entail not just the use of night-vision goggles but a more comprehensive “synthetic vision” made up of all the ways pilots can “see” at night. This means also relying on things such as radio communications and looking for markers placed on the ground to depict locations such as where to make a drop.
Miller said to mitigate risk at night, helicopter bucket lines are shortened from 50 feet to 30 feet.
Miller said he wouldn’t say that fixed-wing aircraft are more or less safe than helicopters for night-time operations. In terms of firefighting effectiveness, single-engine air tankers are faster than helicopters. Miller said while helicopters typically are used more locally, dipping into water sources, planes can more quickly go back to an air base to pick up more retardant, and can carry a larger load, typically carrying 500 to 700 gallons of retardant.
And while night-time aerial operations are unusual in firefighting, Miller noted that they are commonplace in the military.
In a statement, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control said it was too early to know the cause of the crash and whether it was even related to night operations. But it said it hopes, through its partnership with Larimer County, CO Fire Aviation and federal agencies including those investigating the crash, “to learn all that we can from this tragedy to advance the safe and efficient use of aviation assets to effectively and safely respond to wildland fire during daytime and potential future night operations.”
Miller said he thinks it’s too soon to talk about whether Olson’s death might be a setback to efforts to use firefighting aircraft at night.
“Right now my thoughts are with the CO Fire family and with the deceased’s family,” he said.