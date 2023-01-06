A Grand Junction company continues to contest eight federal citations issued more than a year ago for safety violations, and associated penalties totaling nearly $190,000, arising from the deaths of two workers in an explosion at an Oklahoma dam in May 2021.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in November 2021 issued the citations, three of which it categorized as willful and four more as serious, in connection with the deaths of Hayden Tucker, 22, of Grand Junction and Phillip E. Hughes, Jr., 48, of South Fork.
The two were working for DA Smith Drilling Co., a specialty-drilling company, when the explosion occurred some 80 feet down an inspection shaft at the Robert S. Kerr Dam east of Tulsa. An official with the Grand River Dam Authority, the state agency that built the dam, which creates 12,000-acre Lake Hudson, said at the time that he believed the two were at the bottom of the shaft when the blast occurred. A third worker with DA Smith Drilling was higher up the shaft and suffered minor injuries.
The dam authority said at the time that preliminary investigative results showed the explosion was caused by a pocket of naturally occurring gas not uncommon in geological formations. Hughes and Tucker reportedly were working to address the gas issue when the blast occurred.
According to an OSHA investigation summary, an employee was grouting an exploration core hole in the dam gallery when the explosion happened. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that Tucker and Hughes died accidentally from asphyxia resulting from the explosion and oxygen displacement by carbon monoxide and methane gases. The two also suffered burns and multiple blunt impact injuries, and one of Tucker’s legs was broken.
OSHA issued the citations against AEY, Inc., which does business as DA Smith Drilling.
OSHA says the company violated regulations requiring things including having workers in such circumstances wear harnesses with an attached retrieval line to allow for their removal in an emergency, evaluating the ability of any prospective rescue service to be able to rescue workers from such a workspace, and reporting the deaths to OSHA within eight hours of their occurrence.
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of the two men about 10½ hours after the explosion. A dam authority representative reportedly said at the time that the delay was necessary to ensure conditions had stabilized and there wasn’t a danger of more people getting hurt.
OSHA also contends that the company should have had a written program in place and available for employees entering permit-required confined spaces, and failed to comply with an associated employee training requirement. It says the company should have prepared a written or printed entry permit to allow and control entry into the space. The permit is required to have information covering things such as acceptable entry conditions, the hazards in the space and measures to eliminate or control them before entry, equipment requirements, and the rescue and emergency services that can be summoned.
DA Smith Drilling has not responded to requests from The Daily Sentinel for comment.