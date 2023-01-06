A Grand Junction company continues to contest eight federal citations issued more than a year ago for safety violations, and associated penalties totaling nearly $190,000, arising from the deaths of two workers in an explosion at an Oklahoma dam in May 2021.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in November 2021 issued the citations, three of which it categorized as willful and four more as serious, in connection with the deaths of Hayden Tucker, 22, of Grand Junction and Phillip E. Hughes, Jr., 48, of South Fork.