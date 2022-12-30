Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging people to start out the new year by celebrating Colorado’s great outdoors via one of the First Day Hikes being planned for Sunday, New Year’s Day, at many state parks, including several locally.

Local Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachal Gonzales said the agency encourages “everyone to get out and live life outside no matter the day in 2023. First Day Hikes offer a chance to start 2023 off on the right or left foot.”