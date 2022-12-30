Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging people to start out the new year by celebrating Colorado’s great outdoors via one of the First Day Hikes being planned for Sunday, New Year’s Day, at many state parks, including several locally.
Local Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachal Gonzales said the agency encourages “everyone to get out and live life outside no matter the day in 2023. First Day Hikes offer a chance to start 2023 off on the right or left foot.”
The events give people a chance to get a jump start on their New Year’s resolutions if those resolutions include exercising in nature and experiencing Colorado’s beautiful outdoors.
“Participating state parks offer unique opportunities to get outdoors and learn about nature with guided hikes, scavenger hunts, prizes and more,” Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
While the hikes are free, park visitors must possess a valid state park pass, and should be aware that daily vehicle park passes will cost $10 at all state parks starting Sunday.
That’s up from $9 for all parks except high-use parks, including Highline Lake State Park, that already had cost $10 due to a $1 high-use-facility surcharge. Parks and Wildlife also has eliminated that high-use fee, which will result in a uniform $10 daily pass cost at all parks in 2023.
People also should dress appropriately, in layers and warm clothes, for winter conditions, and should wear hiking shoes with good traction and consider bringing trekking poles, snowshoes or shoe spikes for possibly icy or snowy trails. They also are advised to bring water and snacks. Gonzales also noted that avalanche conditions are high in much of the state. People headed out anywhere this weekend that involves potential avalanche terrain, whether at state parks or elsewhere, can check on avalanche conditions at https://avalanche.state.co.us.
According to Parks and Wildlife, local First Day Hike activities include:
■ Bring your smartphone and embark on the first audio/visual tour of Highline Lake State Park. The park is working to become more accessible and is asking for help in testing alternatives ways to view the park.
People hiking the 1-mile Blue Heron Marsh Trail or the 3.3-mile Highline Lake Trail can scan a QR code when they arrive at stations and view a 60-second video of a unique feature of the park and its history.
After hiking, people can mingle with the Friends of Highline Lake group at the park visitor center, where they can enjoy coffee and hot chocolate and enter a drawing for a family annual pass and two $20 gift certificates. Other prizes also will be available.
■ Visit the Connected Lakes section of James M. Robb Colorado River State Park for a self-guided scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to noon. Begin at Kingfisher Parking Lot and explore your trail of choice. An information table and Skins & Skulls display will be available along with giveaway items.
The recommended loop around Endangered Fish Lake and along the Waterfowl Loop Trail is about 1.5 miles and is rated as easy. Visitors can extend/shorten their hike as desired. Giveaway items will be available as long as supplies last.
■ A ranger-led snowshoeing hike at Vega State Park will begin at 10 a.m. and head down South Road. This is an easy, family-friendly event. People will need to bring their own snowshoes.
■ At Ridgway State Park, a guided hike on the Forest Discovery Trail, which begins at the visitor center, will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Snowshoes will be available to borrow for free. Hot drinks and a few giveaway items will be available in the visitor center before and after the hike.
People can call individual parks to check on conditions and event statuses.