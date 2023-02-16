The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday released a proposed rule to establish an experimental population of gray wolves in Colorado, in support of the state’s voter-mandated program to begin reintroducing the animals starting by the end of the year.
The proposed rule would provide management flexibility that would include allowing for some killing of wolves, in situations such as ones involving depredation of livestock. The agency says in its draft environmental impact statement that if the rule isn’t adopted, an estimated 83 cattle and 31 sheep statewide and 26 cattle and 13 sheep in 21 “focal counties” would be killed or injured each year, assuming a statewide population of 200 wolves.
“This would result in estimated loss of $229,419.91 in the statewide study area and $98,399.92 in the 21 focal counties annually under the no action alternative, which represents 0.0067 percent (Colorado) and 0.0029 percent (21 focal counties) of the total market value of cattle and sheep in Colorado. Annual livestock predation would result in $42,968.64 in forgone economic contributions to the local economies in the 21 focal counties,” the draft document says.
Voters passed Colorado’s wolf measure in 2020, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has issued a draft wolf restoration and management plan that its commission is currently considering. It includes provisions to allow killing of wolves in situations such as depredation of livestock.
The animal is federally listed as endangered in Colorado. The Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing a rule to establish the experimental population under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act, which would mean the wolves would be considered threatened rather than endangered at the federal level in the state, and would be more flexibly managed.
“This management flexibility can help ensure co-existence between wolves and affected landowners contributing to the conservation of the species while reducing the potential impacts of reintroduction to stakeholders,” the Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release.
The proposed rule and draft environmental impact statement will be published in the Federal Register on Friday, opening a public comment period through April 18. Once it’s published in the Federal Register, comments may be submitted online at www.regulations.gov, by searching for Docket No. FWS-R6-ES-2022-0100.
The Fish and Wildlife Service also plans to hold meetings on the proposal, including one at the Grand Junction Convention Center on March 14 at 5:30 p.m. Others are planned to be held at the Moffat County Pavilion in Craig on March 15 at 5:30 p.m., and at the Wattenberg Center in Walden on March 16 at 5:30 p.m. A virtual public meeting will be held on March 22 at 5:30 p.m., with details on that meeting to follow at https://www.fws.gov/coloradowolf.
The Fish and Wildlife Service’s preferred alternative in its proposal would create an experimental population boundary covering the whole state. It also has put forward another alternative under which, if an existing population is documented before the 10(j) rule is finalized in Jackson and western Larimer counties, that population there would continue to receive heightened protections as an endangered species. Some wolves have established themselves naturally in that area.
Under that alternative, an experimental population boundary would be established for the remainder of the state that would be separate geographically from the existing population.