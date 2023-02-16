The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday released a proposed rule to establish an experimental population of gray wolves in Colorado, in support of the state’s voter-mandated program to begin reintroducing the animals starting by the end of the year.

The proposed rule would provide management flexibility that would include allowing for some killing of wolves, in situations such as ones involving depredation of livestock. The agency says in its draft environmental impact statement that if the rule isn’t adopted, an estimated 83 cattle and 31 sheep statewide and 26 cattle and 13 sheep in 21 “focal counties” would be killed or injured each year, assuming a statewide population of 200 wolves.