While he waits in the Mesa County Jail, a battery of four public defenders is charting the defense strategy of Jimmy Genrich, the 29-year-old Grand Junction man charged with two deaths in the 1991 pipe bombings.
It’s a strategy the defense attorneys and public defenders are unwilling to discuss, but its depth is apparent.
In the Grand Junction office of Roberta Nieslanik, 7,000 pages of materials have grown to 8,000, filling 16 large black three-ring binders. The material is the result of a 10-month, $1 million investigation involving local and federal agencies and 36 special agents.
The binders line two shelves in the small, one-room library of Nieslanik, who has read every last page, and keeps on reading.
“Materials keep coming in,” she said.
Sitting with Nieslanik in the library is public defender Greg Greer, who runs the Glenwood Springs office.
“In a homicide case we always have a co-chair,” Greer said.
If State of Colorado vs. James Genrich was the run-of-the-mill murder case, Nieslanik and Greer would fill out the legal roster provided the defendant at public expense. But because Mesa County District Attorney Steve Erkenbrack has not said whether he will seek the death penalty if Genrich is convicted, the Public Defender’s Office is treating it as a capital case.
“That is a decision that will be based on whether the case meets the statutory criteria and whether the complexity and expense of the death-penalty hearing is justified,” Erkenbrack said.
Genrich is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 12-year-old Maria Dolores Gonzales on March 5, 1991, at 538 23rd St. A bomb went off in or underneath the van in which she was riding. She died instantly when her heart was pierced by a piece of metal.
He is twice charged with first-degree murder in the June 6, 1991, death of Henry Preston Ruble in the parking lot of the Feed Lot Restaurant, 118 Main St. The second count alleged Genrich caused Ruble’s death “under circumstances evidencing an attitude of universal malice manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life generally.”
In addition to Nieslanik and Greer, two Front Range public defenders are listed as attorneys of record for Genrich: Chief Deputy State Public Defender David Wymore and Appellate Deputy Michael Herer are working on the case.
Neither Wymore or Herer has made an appearance on Genrich’s behalf and did not return calls requesting information about their roles in the case.
Nieslanik and Greer, however, said it is standard procedure in the state Public Defender’s Office to have a chief deputy and an appellate deputy assigned to a capital case.
Otherwise, Nieslanik and Greer, neither of whom have tried a capital case, declined to talk about any staffing details, citing concerns they might tip off prosecutors as to their defense strategy.
They did say, however, if ErkenBrack announces he will not seek the death penalty, Wymore and Herer no longer will represent Genrich. Greer may depart as well, if he and Nieslanik determine it would be more efficient to replace him with an assistant from Nieslanik’s officee.
Until Erkenbrack makes his call, however, it’s still a capital case in the eyes of the defense. And for the defense, a capital case means the legal equivalent of a full-court press.
“There are thousands of issues you cannot waive,” said Greer, who declined to discuss specifics. “I can’t and do not want to give any examples.”
On the other side of the courtroom, ErkenBrack said, so far, he alone has done the legal work on the case.
“Four to one - sounds fair to me,” ErkenBrack joked when asked to compare his staffing of the case to the defense’s.
ErkenBrack acknowledged that he was being somewhat unfair. A team of 36 federal investigators is a formidable army, and 8,000 pages over 10 months isn’t much if you keep up with your reading. Grand Junction Police Department investigator Bob Russell also is working with ErkenBrack on the case.
The resources the government poured into the investigation, the defense claimed, put Genrich at a significant disadvantage.
Supporting this contention is that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ apparent willingness to spare no expense during what one agent said was the most complicated case he’d seen in 20 years of investigations. Meanwhile the defense team, which alleges between 40 and 70 suspects had been under investigation at one time or another, has had to petition to incur costs to hire an out-of-state investigator and to interview out-of-state witnesses. Such costs are not provided for in the public defenders’ budget.
Both sides have had to take their investigations outside Colorado because Genrich was a resident of Phoenix, Ariz., at the time the first pipe bomb was found in 1989.
ErkeBrack said he will decide when the trial approaches whether he will assign one of his deputies to assist him.
It is still unclear - and may never be known - how much the investigation and trial of Genrich eventually will cost the public.
The $1 million spent by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms did not include salaries. Richard Mathis of the bureau said at a news conference in February that the investigation was the bureau’s top priority nationwide last year.
Grand Junction Police chief Darold Sloan said the city spent $60,000 on the investigation, again above and beyond salaries.
Both Nieslanik and ErkenBrack said they could not estimate how much the trial would cost the state.
“It is very, very expensive to try a capital case,” Greer said.
Unlike private practitioners, district attorneys and public defenders do not account for the amount of time they spend on individual cases.