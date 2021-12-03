This article originally appeared in the Thursday, April 8, 1993 edition of The Daily Sentinel.
Stacie Oulton
Genrich’s mother praises Greeley jailers
Yes, there’s one improvement to having James Genrich’s pipe bombing trial here. His mother said it’s that Weld County jailers treat her and her son decently and with respect.
Genrich had complained in January that jailers in Mesa County were physically mistreating him, but a jail official said Genrich threw a tantrum by kicking and spitting.
“They (Mesa County jailers) don’t treat (inmates) like they’re accused. They treat them like they’re guilty,” Sheila Greenlee said. She also halfheartedly referred to the jail as “Alcatraz,” the island prison in San Francisco Bay.
“They treat me like a human being,” she said of her experience in Weld County. “You feel like a normal person.”
Though not universal, Mesa County officers were rude and abrupt, Greenlee said.
Genrich’s lead attorney, Roberta Nieslanik, declined to allow a reporter to speak to Genrich about his Weld experiences.
Meanwhile, jury selection in the first-degree murder trial entered its third day, with Nieslanik discussing potential prosecution tactics with jurors.
The public defender asked jurors if they thought it fair for the prosecution to rely on the idea that an accomplice helped Genrich, without naming or providing evidence of a helper.
She added that the “accomplice theory” could be a cover for a hole in the police investigation against Genrich.
District Attorney Steve ErkenBrack responded by asking jurors whether it was fair to let the defendant off the hook just because an accomplice remained unidentified. He continued to emphasize to jurors that circumstantial evidence can be enough to convict Genrich.
The defendant’s attorneys also discussed with jurors how loners with unusual behaviors can be picked on - particularly by police.
By Wednesday’s end, both sides used six of their 13 peremptory challenges, which allow jurors to be dismissed for no cited reason. The attorneys still hoped to have a jury impaneled before Friday.
Among his challenges, ErkenBrack dismissed two school teachers, a man who expressed displeasure over his prior criminal conviction and a man who said, “If you beat the bushes long enough, you can find an expert that meets your needs.”
Nieslanik dismissed from the jury panel five men and a woman. Two of the men had college degrees, while the woman said she would be more likely to believe an expert than other witnesses.