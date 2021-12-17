This article originally appeared in the April 12, 1993 edition of The Daily Sentinel
In the case of James Genrich, public defender Roberta Nieslanik has filed numerous motions alleging misconduct on the part of Mesa County District Attorney Steve ErkenBrack.
She has fought to get information from federal agents and to quash the grand jury indictment that led to Genrich’s arrest.
To say the least, she’s been tenacious. And that bulldog toughness that is coated with a heavy veneer has won her the award as top attorney by the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar.
“My style is who I am,” said Nieslanik, who has been a public defender for nine years. “I’m tenacious about what I do.”
In fact, fellow attorneys who nominated her for the ninth Annual Jonathan Olom award said she was tops this year because of her willingness to defend Genrich in the face of overwhelming public sentiment that he was guilty, said Mary Halloran of the defense bar.
“She had an overwhelming number of nominations. Most people are nominated two or three times. She was nominated 15 times,” Halloran said.
Halloran said nominating letters noted that Nieslanik “has never wavered for a moment in her vigorous and skillful defense of Genrich.”
But the award also is given for an attorney’s innovative techniques and willingness to teach others.
Nieslanik is known for using creative exhibits at trials and once had the drams department at Mesa State College reconstruct a set of a kitchen crime scene.
She was the first attorney to win a case in which her client pleaded not guilty by reason of impaired mental capacity, Halloran noted.
Nieslanik said of the award, “It’s always nice when it comes from your colleagues.”