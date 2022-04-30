BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Johnathan and Mariah Lawson, Clifton, a son, April 5.

Kevin Mahan and Amanda Jones, Grand Junction, a son, April 6.

Christopher and Mindy Hart, Grand Junction, a son, April 8.

Ramon and Sabrina Najera, a son, April 11.

Zachary and Marcie Frantz, Grand Junction, a son, April 14.

Steve Santana Maestas and Erica Lynn Varela, April 16.

Christian Wade White and Denise Faith Townsend, April 18.

Sandip Neupane and Arati Lamichhane, April 18.

Lacey Lee Tuell and Avery Dayne Kuper, April 15.

Faith Marie Logan and Landin Anthony Bailey, April 18.

Marjery Jose Barrera and Daryl Mamerto Abenales Linsao, April 9.

Peter John Tibbets and Desiree Angelique York, April 18.

Tijay Michelle Lehman and Christopher Lee Forster, April 9.

Dustin Matthew McElhaney and Carissa Marie Ford, April 16.

Evan Ray Eastham and Brittany Marie Reynolds, April 20.

Bevann Gail Burns and Dalton Huston Horton, April 20.

Justine May-Yi Celli and William Hamilton Johnson, April 20.

Ryan Christopher Raimer and Tyler Patrick Price, April 20.

Lauren Janina Patrick and Cody William Hill, April 1.

Jeremy Alexander Moses and Melissa Rae Hagen, April 21.

Alexa Rae Looney and Daniel Kevin Juarez, April 21.

Katherine Lavon Johnson and Madison Grace Caudill, April 22.

Makayla Paige Mitchell and James Joseph Flower, April 22.

Sean Raymond Ducharme and Mikayla Breann Johnson, April 22.

John Uhuru Preston and Danika Fay Pitzer, April 22.

Rose Anita Carboni and Dean Michael Brown, April 6.