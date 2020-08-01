BIRTHS
Community Hospital
Terry and Makayla Klumker, Fruita, a daughter, July 20.
Michael and TyMiya Myers, Grand Junction, a son, July 20.
Jake and Kaitlen Bishop, Fruita, a daughter, July 21.
Michael and Shannon Carroll, Grand Junction, a son, July 22.
Jade and Christine Dimaano, Grand Junction, a son, July 24.
Delta County Memorial Hospital
John and Vanessa Doyle, Olathe, a daughter, July 22.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Paul and Kirsten Buda, Grand Junction, a daughter, May 13.
Craig and Jennifer Nielsen, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 11.
Manuel Gallegos and Kristyn Lucero, Grand Junction, a son, June 20.
Jessie and Lillian Eckel, Grand Junction, a son, June 25.
Miguel Chavez and Desiree Trujillo, Grand Junction, a son, July 2.
Reese and Natalie Kegans, Grand Junction, a son, July 4.
Tylor Johnson and Katelyn Mendicelli, Clifton, a son, July 12.
Brandon O. and Holly A. Disch, Clifton, a son, July 14.
Garrett and Afton Sheil, Grand Junction, a daughter, July 22.