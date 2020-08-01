BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Terry and Makayla Klumker, Fruita, a daughter, July 20.

Michael and TyMiya Myers, Grand Junction, a son, July 20.

Jake and Kaitlen Bishop, Fruita, a daughter, July 21.

Michael and Shannon Carroll, Grand Junction, a son, July 22.

Jade and Christine Dimaano, Grand Junction, a son, July 24.

Delta County Memorial Hospital

John and Vanessa Doyle, Olathe, a daughter, July 22.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Paul and Kirsten Buda, Grand Junction, a daughter, May 13.

Craig and Jennifer Nielsen, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 11.

Manuel Gallegos and Kristyn Lucero, Grand Junction, a son, June 20.

Jessie and Lillian Eckel, Grand Junction, a son, June 25.

Miguel Chavez and Desiree Trujillo, Grand Junction, a son, July 2.

Reese and Natalie Kegans, Grand Junction, a son, July 4.

Tylor Johnson and Katelyn Mendicelli, Clifton, a son, July 12.

Brandon O. and Holly A. Disch, Clifton, a son, July 14.

Garrett and Afton Sheil, Grand Junction, a daughter, July 22.

