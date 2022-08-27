For the Record: Aug. 27, 2022 Aug 27, 2022 Aug 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MARRIAGESRaviv Meirman and Sarah Elizabeth Bybee, Aug. 12.Casey Anne Ewing and Samuel K Kelsch, Aug. 15.Allysa Gay Capps and Derek Douglas Case, Aug. 15.Paul Obien and Ashley Leigh Fowler, Aug. 13.Ellen Lindsey Stelly and Paulo Andre Oliveira Elvas, July 30.Kaitlin Joy Senko and Jacob Alexander Stephan, Aug. 12.Jonas Wren Flann and Leyna Rose Weller, Aug. 6.Matthew Logan Peterson and Andrea Christi Traugott, Aug. 15.Jessica Joanne Bishop and Luis Carlos Villalpando Vazquez, Aug. 15.Marilou Kohler Barden and Richard Lee Ryan, Aug. 16.Ricky Thomas Cale and Kristina Marie Adamson, Aug. 17.Zachariah Wade Shouse and Charisse Elizabeth Swetnam, Aug. 7.Brandon Edward Beason and Liberty Anne Hippely, Aug. 13.Christopher Donald Hill and Danielle Sara Hardin, Aug. 13.Miriam Esmeralda Macias Flores and Aferny Brian Reyes Torres, Aug. 13.Jeremy Peterson Skoog and Letha Renee Wallace, Aug. 6.Brittany Ann Warden and Montana Miles Smith, Aug. 6.Nathan Robert Muscarella and Starsa Helen Jane Rhodes, Aug. 18.Tiffany Elizabeth King and Jaime Elvis Gonzalez, Aug. 13.Richard Joseph Gant and Melissa Ann Archuleta, Aug. 18.Jake Mitchell Vondrus and Makenzie Lynn Kroupa, Aug. 13.Stanley Craig Gatlin and Lisa Kay Carr, Aug. 19.Jordan Rose Chandler and Cody Samuel McStraw, Aug. 13.Baily Rose Howe and Wyatt Shawn Bronson, Aug. 14.Paul David Dailey and Amanda Jane Archibald, Aug. 11. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Lisa Kay Carr Cody Samuel Mcstraw Jordan Rose Chandler Stanley Craig Gatlin Casey Anne Ewing Samuel K Kelsch Paul Obien Recommended for you More from this section Breastfeeding Can Protect Hearts of Mom, Baby Long Term Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M in crash photos lawsuit Scientists Create Synthetic Mouse Embryo With Brain, Beating Heart Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 62° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/62° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM Sunset: 07:52:14 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 63° 93° Sun Sunday 93°/63° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:39:17 AM Sunset: 07:50:45 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 65° 95° Mon Monday 95°/65° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:40:11 AM Sunset: 07:49:16 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 66° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/66° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:06 AM Sunset: 07:47:46 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 66° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/66° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM Sunset: 07:46:15 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 65° 95° Thu Thursday 95°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:42:55 AM Sunset: 07:44:44 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 67° 97° Fri Friday 97°/67° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:50 AM Sunset: 07:43:12 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business