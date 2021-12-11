For the Record: Dec. 11, 2021 Dec 11, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalJohn Bosch and Karlie MacArthur, Grand Junction, a son, Nov. 22. Anthony and Jaime Krunglevich, Whitewater, a daughter, Nov. 22.Dylan Vigil and Meriah Gonzales, Grand Junction, a son, Nov. 23.MARRIAGESMia Brianne Martinez and Eduardo Delacruz, Oct. 20. Joseph Paul Peters and Izabel Marie Kent, Nov. 26.Randel Eugene White and Sharon Elizabeth Murchison, Nov. 29.Brian Robert June and Kristell Marie Kretschman, Oct. 2.Tak Craig Taylor and Seung Hee Han, Nov. 24. Sanjuana Zapien Rangel and Gabriel De Jesus Gonzalez Salcedo, Nov. 30.Markell Jean Bergstrom and Kaden Joseph Comish, Nov. 24.Cory Alan Claussen Jr. and Paige Maxine Aragon, Oct. 2.Vincent Robert Lukesh and Jose Roberto Novela Gonzalez, Dec. 1. Dallas Keith Lawyer and Kylee Briann Quarnberg, Nov. 30.Goldie Cathaline Villanueva and Gregory Lee Villanueva, Nov. 20.Devan Sky Penniman and Aaron Michael Knapp, Oct. 3.Zeke Eddie Crespin and Heather Donn Via, Dec. 2. Jarred Lee McDonald and Chelsie Ann Crow, Dec. 3.Stephan James Padilla and Haley Nicole Johnson, Dec. 3.Tristen James Welker and Roechelle Nadean Davis, Dec. 3.Brian Eugene Clark and Melissa Kay Fischer, Dec. 3. Yuri Heaven Rowe and Gage Michael Trebil, Dec. 3.Nicole Marie Estrada and Jason Alan Ramsey, Dec. 3. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Michael Trebil Yuri Heaven Rowe Melissa Kay Fischer Brian Eugene Clark Hospital Nicole Marie Estrada Jason Alan Ramsey Recommended for you More from this section Inflation soars, hitting nearly 40 year high +2 Biden's COVID measures lose favor with voters as Senate joins courts in rejecting vaccine mandates RAW: FL: STUDENT ACCUSED OF MASS SHOOTING PLOT IN COURT Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView