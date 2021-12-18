BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Jesse and Deseray Barger, Grand Junction, a son, Nov. 30.

Daniel Jaramillo and Angel Gray, Grand Junction, a daughter, Dec. 1.

Blake Harbottle and Chrysanthym Chee, Grand Junction, a daughter, Dec. 2.

Delta Health

Matthew Ramirez and Bre Leck, Delta, a son, Dec. 1.

Alan and Taylor Stowe, Delta, a daughter, Dec. 3.

MARRIAGES

Laura Elizabeth Matousch and Dalton Joseph Xavier Coyle, Dec. 5.

Jonathan Jess Trujillo Badger and Rachel Christine Gilbert, Dec. 7.

Jessica May Hicks and Paul Austin Newberry, Dec. 4.

Breanna Lee Nielsen and James Robert Miller, Dec. 8.

Madison Rachelle Fowler and Elias Jager Paul, Dec. 8.

Terrance Wayne Asche and Autumn Athena Marie Paresa, Dec. 8.

Kathy Lee Crook and Paul Douglas Crook, Dec. 9.

Courtney Adele Gonzalez and Brandon James Pacheco, Dec. 9.

Reed Johnston Duyvejonck and Heather Kathleen Urton, Dec. 10.

Bradley Kenneth Clausen and Martha Louise Walter, Dec. 10.

Celia Esther Ruiz and Alam Perez, Dec. 4.