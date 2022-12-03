For the Record: Dec. 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalDerek Rubalcaba and Kaley Hendricks, a son, Nov. 18.Delta HealthChrystal and Cherie Montano, Montrose, a daughter, Nov. 23.MARRIAGESStacey Michelle Walker and Jerry Bryan Newman, Nov. 11.Benjamin Husband and Robin Elaine Schrauth, Nov. 18.Mikayla Renee Belopotosky and Grant William Gase, Oct. 4.Vanessa Danielle Waltz and Matthew Paul Redding, Oct. 8.Chantelle Anastasia Bizer and Braden Merle Hobbs, Nov. 20.Jeffrey Moses Romero and Christine Ann Breckenridge, Nov. 21.Hien Thi Thu Nguyen and Tyler Jase Marsh, Nov. 22.Kevin Joseph Costanza and Peyton Brooklyn Narey-Alesi, Oct. 1.Sheila Marie Cloud and Elijah Winter Neymark, Nov. 22.April Kirsten Fisher and William Alexander Votruba, Nov. 23. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Marie Cloud Jase Marsh Mikayla Renee Belopotosky Grant William Gase Matthew Paul Redding Vanessa Danielle Waltz Elijah Winter Neymark Kaley Hendricks Peyton Brooklyn Narey-alesi Kevin Joseph Costanza April Kirsten Fisher Recommended for you More from this section Expert: Tech Layoffs Really Are Rising, and Here’s Why AHA News: What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know U.S. Supreme Court to hear Colorado case pitting speech rights v. minority groups' rights Day Precip Temp Sat 37% 31° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/31° Morning snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:16:06 AM Sunset: 04:51:56 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sun 7% 35° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/35° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM Sunset: 04:51:49 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: W @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Mon 24% 35° 49° Mon Monday 49°/35° Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM Sunset: 04:51:44 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: W @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Tue 55% 32° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/32° Rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 55% Sunrise: 07:18:50 AM Sunset: 04:51:41 PM Humidity: 85% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Wed 46% 29° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/29° Rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM Sunset: 04:51:41 PM Humidity: 85% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thu 23% 24° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:20:34 AM Sunset: 04:51:42 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 10% 24° 41° Fri Friday 41°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:21:24 AM Sunset: 04:51:46 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business