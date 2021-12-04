For the Record: Dec. 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalZack and Melyssa Meier, Fruita, a son, Nov. 10. Robert and Cecelia Shenk, Clifton, a son, Nov. 10.Dylan DeShields and Shylo Short, Delta, a son Nov. 11.Nate and Kalie Cook, Grand Junction, a daughter, Nov. 18.Justin and Nycole Power, Grand Junction, a son, Nov. 18. Collin and Natasha Woronovitch, Glade Park, a daughter, Nov. 19.Delta HealthGeoffrey Hieb Sr. and Barbara Chernault, Delta, a son, Nov. 16.marriages Renato Ruiz Jr. and Jaiden Renae Smith, Nov. 12.Carmen Michelle Spesert and Kirk S. Hamer, Nov. 11.Aaron David Lowe and Talisa Macias, Nov. 13.Juan A Lopez De La Paz and Maria Concepcion Torres Herrera, Nov. 15. Linda Margaret McGill and Robert Joseph Dunn, Oct. 29.Crystal Marie Walters and Dakota Byrl Walters, Nov. 15.Hailey Lynn Estes and Austin Coe Latham, Nov. 13.Pamela Ann Fletcher and Aine Bridget Mulqueen, Nov. 11. Lucas Christopher Baier and Emily Rae Sharp, Oct. 29.Ryan Gene Wilson and Macy Denise McKim, Nov. 11.Michael James Owen and Tory Mangold, Nov. 5.Trisha Marie Martin and Gilberto Benjamine Galvan, Oct. 23. Zachary Taylor Samaniego and Bethany Anastagia Smith, Nov. 16.Nicholas Joshua Arnold and Zoi Mae Shaw, Nov. 6.Austin Robert Biesecker and Aubry Lynn Hunt, Nov. 13.Daniel Holguin and Hilda Trinidad Vega, Nov. 17. Jonah Alexander Larson and Angel Ileanna Marie Chacon, Nov. 17.Allison Gallegos-Martinez and Daniel Ambriz Ambriz, Nov. 17.Maria Rebollo Polo and Danen Ray Friedly, Nov. 18.Darren Scott Hayes and Candance Rennie Taylor, Nov. 13. Alejandro Gonzalez Rios and Julia Weslene Simmons, Oct. 8.Keith Thomas Favorite and Amanda Gavreela Flower, Nov. 22.Thomas Wayne Jones Jr. and Daneeca Leeann Stewart, Nov. 22.Lydia Suzanne Frances Dawson and Casey J. McDaniel, Nov. 22. Gloria Diane Pena and Branden David Rutland, Nov. 22.Matthew Allen Schlief and Jessica Kathryn Jackson, Nov. 22.Tyler Jacob Buckles and Bailey Ann Beaver, Nov. 23.Michael Eugene Watts and Christa Lena Williams, Nov. 21. Merril Kevin Bennett and Ruth Ann Cardona, Nov. 21.Jessica Lynn Morris and Douglas Kevin Delong, Nov. 24.Juana Ornelas Porras and Jesus Murga Mendoza, Nov. 20.Miguel Angel Zambrano Montoya and Gabriela Martinez Casiano, Nov. 24. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Delta Douglas Kevin Delong Jessica Lynn Morris Juana Ornelas Porras Miguel Angel Zack Hospital Recommended for you More from this section 'Not plausible': See gun expert's reaction to Alec Baldwin's shooting claim November jobs report falls short by half, unemployment rate falls Favorite christmas candy in Pa. based on customer choice Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView