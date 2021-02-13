Births
Community Hospital
Trevor and Chelsea Nielsen, Grand Junction, a son, Jan. 30.
Seth and Jennifer Decker, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 1.
Anthony and Bryce Padilla, Grand Junction, a son, Feb. 3.
Delta County Memorial Hospital
Francisco Abeyta and Amanda Alvarez, Delta, a son, Feb. 1.
Aaron and Brie Silverman, Ouray, a son, Feb. 9.
MarriagesBrian David Church and Nicole Christenson, Dec. 17.
Kelton Stanley Willbanks and Brooke Hyde Szentmartoni, Feb. 2.
William Hungerford Jr. and Rebecca Pamela Watters, Dec. 31.
Shyanne Lynn Williams and Alfred James Bourbeau, Feb. 4.
Misti Lee Schneider and Roger Patrick Santistevan, Feb. 4.
Mark Glenn Bruskiewicz and Victoria Susan Wheeler, Feb. 4.
Cameron Michael Zundel and Mackenzie Kate Bina, Feb. 5.