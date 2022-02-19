marriages

Natosha Joy Beauchamp and Cori Ruth Imogene Baldwin, Jan. 28.

Alexandria Ruthann Marie Jump and Michael Bat Tran, Jan. 31.

Jacie Lorraine Alexander and Leland Paul Pfeffer, Jan. 31.

Kelsey Renee Newberry and Leslie Aryn Bittenbinder, Jan. 29.

America Del Carmen Jimenez and Jorge Damian Perez Zarate, Jan. 23.

Josiah Caleb Burr and Tirzah Elise Lawton, Jan. 15.

Chanie Dawn Gregorich and Jerod Matthew Simineo, Jan. 31.

Matthew Ray Martinez and Elizabeth Grace Price, Jan. 8.

Katelynn Elise Marth and John Alan Whipple, Jan. 21.

Walter Roosevelt Yeager and Charity Lee Hoffman, Feb. 1.

Kenneth Ray Hamilton and Melanie Diane Smith, Feb. 2.

Vanessa Rose Glasoe-Triplett and Christopher Randall Lichtenberg, Feb. 2.

Justin James Catt and Laura Christine Boies, Feb. 2.

Christina Marie Greswit and Matthew Caleb Rogers, Feb. 2.

David Arnold Garrick and Sheryl Ann Rasmussen, Feb. 2.

Martin Ismael Vargas Herrera and Simona Diana Garcia, Feb. 2.

Desirae Lynn Miller and Stevie Marie Soto, Feb. 2.

Cecilio Bentio Delarosa Jr. and Abbigail Marie Condit, Feb. 3.

Amelia D Swartzentruber and Daniel J Hershberger, Feb. 3.

Nolan Garrett Crites and Jordan Ashley Zambrano, Feb. 2.

Jeri Suzann Moody and Brierton Robert Townsend, Feb. 2.

Emma Luella Jacobs and Roy Rusty Fryer, Feb. 4.

Jacob Harry Pulver and Brandy Dawn Frederick, Feb. 4.

Amara Marie Gallegos and Isrrael Gutierrez, Feb. 4.

Amanda Sue Miller and Luis Ernesto Nuñez Torres, Feb. 7.

Rochelle Elice Kriegshauser and Kevin Llewellyn Morrison, Feb. 2.

Hunter Scott Condit and Beccalynn Rochelle Beebe, Feb. 9.

Hector Maciel Reyes and Ana Isabel Rodriguez Anguiano, Feb. 10.

Samantha Lee Ferguson and David Allen Hofland, Feb. 10.

Carolyn Ann Kucel and Jeremiah Phillip Stratton, Feb. 11.

Adam Christopher Bailey and Jacinda Mae Koehler, Feb. 11.