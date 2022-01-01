For the Record: Jan. 1, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalRussell and Tara Carone, Palisade, a daughter, Dec. 15. Christian Trent and Krystal Elliott, Parachute, a daughter, Dec. 16.Zachery Moreland and Tayler Pahl, Montrose, a daughter, Dec. 17.Matthew Tucker and Ariana Ybarra, Grand Junction, a son, Dec.17.marriages Ronni Mae-Kayla Coffelt and Jeremiah Daniel Hall, Dec. 20.Trinity Josie Taylor and Kyle Robert Kirkman, Dec. 20.Jose Adan Diaz and Taylor Shealynn Castro, Dec. 20.Rebecca Jean Raloff and Quinn Hutchinson Maxwell, Dec. 20. Heather Joann Rogell and Amber Lynn Taylor, Dec. 20.Melissa Bernadette Callow and Adam Vaughn Wilcox, Dec. 21.Brittany Kay Noel and Chanz Wayne Weaver, Dec. 21.Bobby Lee McElroy and Letera Lynn Beagley, Dec. 22. Alyssa Michele Canode and Branden Michael Cocannouer, Dec. 22.Higinio Sierra Figueroa and Theresa Ann Wheeler, Dec. 20.Jessie Delmer Glass and Chelsea Nicole Ehlers, Dec. 23. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Russell Tayler Pahl Zachery Moreland Daughter Hospital Tara Carone Krystal Elliott Chelsea Branden Michael Cocannouer Jessie Delmer Glass Alyssa Michele Canode Theresa Ann Wheeler Nicole Ehlers Lee Mcelroy Recommended for you More from this section Elementary school teacher raises over $100K for one huge problem Dr. Gupta shares his 3 pillars of health for 2022 Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor at New Year's Eve celebration Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView