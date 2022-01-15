For the Record: Jan. 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalRyan and Molly Helgerson, Montrose, a son, Dec. 31.Michael and Trenidy Herberg, Grand Junction, a son, Jan. 3.Delta HealthLuke and Janet Brackin, Delta, a son, Dec. 19.Kenneth Burkdoll and Autumn Gettman, Delta, a daughter, Dec. 22.Chris and Jenna Garcia, Delta, a son, Dec. 25.Troy and Danette Carr, Delta, a son, Dec. 27.MARRIAGESAmanda Marie Cunningham and Brenden Lee Wederath, Dec. 14.Roberto Alonso Puga and Julissa Rodriguez Bravo, Dec. 18.Keith Matthew Gates and Jana Alyse Thomas, Dec. 22.Jennifer Diaz and Matthew William Dillon, Dec. 24.Jason Aaron Bias and Mathea Loren Izett, Dec. 27.Tamia Rene Lynn Murry and Kason Harold-Dean Clutter, Dec. 26.Jennifer Allison Gray and Lisa Dina Montoya, Dec. 24.Jaiden Anthony Cook and Jaeda Marie Garcia, Dec. 28.Tiffany Ann Simonson and Kyle Logan Howell, Dec. 25.Donald Gordon Schafer Belke and Susan Renee Pherson, Dec. 19.Ivon Lee Jameson Ellsworth-Wayland and Emilee Jean Christensen, Dec. 28.Rebecca Allison McIntosh and Michael Scott Engel, Dec. 28.Chandler Bruce Robertson and Breanna Lynne Belanger, Dec. 5.James Joseph Walker and James Frederick Vaughan, Dec. 29.Lawrence David McNeal and Cheryl Ann Lahe, Dec. 30.Robert Cody Allison and Kornelia Znak, Dec. 24.Charlene Nicole Rivera and Erik Kirk Mortensen, Dec. 30.Lowell Earle Snyder and Kim Denise Branum, Dec. 30.Tricia A. Morefield and Stanley Michael Twedt, Dec. 29.Jessykah Paige Borgerding and Destin Michael Mangels, Dec. 30.Anthony Michael Pride Johnson and Rubea O’dea Mahan, Dec. 30.Savanna Shae Robson and Devin Kaje Jones, Dec. 21.Dallas Jay Shane Wright and Heather Dawn Kylen, Dec. 30. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Johnson Michael Scott Engel Shane Wright Devin Kaje Jones Shae Robson Anthony Michael Heather Dawn Kylen Recommended for you More from this section +30 States that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is repealed Senate Committee Backs Califf Nomination to Head FDA Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 19° 45° Fri Friday 45°/19° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:31:52 AM Sunset: 05:14:48 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 16° 36° Sat Saturday 36°/16° Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:30 AM Sunset: 05:15:52 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 17° 38° Sun Sunday 38°/17° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:31:07 AM Sunset: 05:16:57 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 19° 38° Mon Monday 38°/19° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:30:41 AM Sunset: 05:18:02 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 21° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/21° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:30:14 AM Sunset: 05:19:08 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 21° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:44 AM Sunset: 05:20:14 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 20° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/20° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:13 AM Sunset: 05:21:21 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Beautiful Home in Redlands! 1953 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507 Find a local business