For the Record: Jan. 29, 2022 Jan 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSDelta HealthFrancisco Corral and Juana Rios, Delta, a daughter, Jan. 13.Garret and Breena Humble, Eckert, a son, Jan. 20.Jack and Hannah Yates, Hotchkiss, a son, Jan. 21.MARRIAGESMelena Ilona Jones and Valerie Gaytan, Jan. 18.Diana Grace Moore and Michael Douglas Reed, Jan. 16.Jason Michael McNutt and Eileen Susan Ocano, Jan. 20.Corey James Weeks and Zelzin Aketzalli Cedeño, Jan. 21.Bobby Joe Hall and Rebecca Jean Livingston, Jan. 21.Tyler David Loeffler and Luba Elizabeth Pacyga, Jan. 21. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jason Michael Mcnutt Eileen Susan Ocano Corey James Weeks Rebecca Jean Livingston Michael Douglas Reed Tyler David Loeffler Diana Grace Moore Luba Elizabeth Pacyga Recommended for you More from this section Newly-approved bill reduces financial burden on healthcare workforce Analysis: Battle lines drawn, speculation circulates over Breyer replacement Industrial Biotech Start-up Cemvita Factory Opens Biofoundry in Denver Focused on Sustainable Mining, adding Scientists, Engineers, and Innovators. Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 15° 41° Fri Friday 41°/15° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:23:50 AM Sunset: 05:30:29 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 17° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/17° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:23:01 AM Sunset: 05:31:39 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 18° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/18° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:22:11 AM Sunset: 05:32:50 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 23° 41° Mon Monday 41°/23° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:21:19 AM Sunset: 05:34 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 16° 40° Tue Tuesday 40°/16° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:20:26 AM Sunset: 05:35:11 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 17% 9° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/9° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:19:31 AM Sunset: 05:36:21 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 10° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/10° A few clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:18:34 AM Sunset: 05:37:32 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business