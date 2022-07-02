BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Alex and Bree Wise, Palisade, a daughter, June 6.

James and Marissa Blanton, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 14.

Geoff and Janae Rogers, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 14.

Delta Health

Kyle Kanz and Shinia Flanders, Cedaredge, a son, June 15.

Dale and Amanda May, Olathe, a son, June 15.

MARRIAGES

Keelin Rae Schaffrath and David Laurel Lewis, June 21.

Dustin John Ludwig and Lindsey Leann Hunger, June 12.

Andrew Jacob Hansen and Sawyer Auden Jacobson, June 10.

Meghan Elizabeth Binski and Kyle Thomas Rodriguez, June 9.

Tristen Brook Wagstaff and Michael Joseph Lucius, June 18.

Keith Joseph Mueller and Hanna Hightower, June 11.

Sara Anne Jones and Ronald James Johnston, June 18.

Cynthia Rose Marling and Robert Alex Colbeth, June 21.

Cole Erich Sundermann and Lauren Ashley Mason, June 18.

Sherrie Grace Waller and Halbert Wayne Leinweber, June 21.

Patience Tarae Almon and Cody Lane Glory, June 21.

Shawn Vincent Maloney and Tracy Ann Suppes, June 4.

Sierra Charlene Huseby and Nathan Michael Howard, June 18.

Destiny Glenn Jarrett and Ryan Patrick Meyer, June 22.

Jeremy Edward Musgrave and Taylor Nikole Kochevar, June 18.

Sarah Jaquette Delong and Brock Landon McKelvey, June 4.

Sarah Jean Marguerite Solinger and Dominic Michael De Marco, June 17.

David Graciano Gascon and Arlena Marie Phillipy, June 4.

Mitchell Keith Schurman and Taryn Kathleen Smith, June 11.

Jennifer Jade Brittan and Jacob Daniel Filisky, June 18.

Allissa Ashley King and William Lee Payne, June 23.

Marisol Soto Ibarra and Balmore Pena Hernandez, June 24.

Felicia Michele Torres and Jacob Alden Youngblood, June 7.

Laurence David Nichols and Rebecca Rose Hayden, June 24.