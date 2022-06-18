For the Record: June 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalSkylar Bissitt and Kaycee Marlin, Grand Junction, a daughter, May 18.Brian and Kelly Schultz, Fruita, a son, May 24.Delta HealthCody Glory and Patience Almon, Whitewater, a daughter, June 9.MARRIAGESBrian Thomas Spencer and Michaela Mari Mohr, June 4.Brian Lee Thoene and Lisa Michelle Murray, June 4.Zachary Mario Visinoni and Alexandra Haleigh Moore, June 4.Megan Nicolle Burkholder and Kiara Micha Mackay, June 4.Joshua Aron Rempel and Dayne Alexandra Toney, June 4.Jadyn Elora Gorham and David Noel Costello, June 6.Jacob Robert Bowen and Rebekah Joy Cox, May 21.Brian Andrew Lesko and Emily Anne Youmans, June 3.Shelby Kay Meilinger and Joshua Ernest Lee, June 4.Patrick Kenzo Morishita and Emilie Jean Zeller, June 1.Richard Anthony Seal and Alejandra Mireya Flores, May 21.Ashley Danielle Kauffman and Brendan Cassidy Hines, May 21.Nicholas Cholas and Jordan Nicole Drake, May 28.Courtney Marie Carlton and Edgar Hernandez, May 21.Jennifer Ellen Casad and Kali Brianne Sacharski, May 30.Jessica Lea McMullen and Justin Eugene Price, May 21.Gregory Alan Birely and Jessica Leanne Nees, June 4.Sandra Kay Barney and Dan Allison Lunan, June 4.Andrew Bradley Shaffer and Chloe Augusta Lafollette, June 7.Eric Conrad Braa and Huihui Zhang, June 7.Lyndsay Jane Engelke and David Clark Winkler, June 8.Nicole Lyn Maust and Jeffrey Wayman Almond, May 8.Brittani Marie Oleksy and Ryan Shane Argo, June 8.Mariah Kathleen Kellogg Sis and Casey Scott Johnson, June 5.Kristen Irene Berg and Trenton Wayne Walker, May 21.Jessie Dell Anderson and Jenifer Karea Hector, June 9.Janice Malone Lewellen and Eric Lee Niederkruger, June 9.Michael Frank Zunich and Jolene Marie Kelly, June 9.Natasha Jade Yelenich and Miguel Angel Castillo, May 13.Kenneth Randall Martin and Annette Kay Hecker, June 10.Timothy Andrew Navin and Brook Ann Shaffer, June 3.Marshall Phillip Brownfield and Erika Rose Meister, June 4.Laura Helen Helton and James S. Herrmann, June 9.Avery Noel Butcher and William Jacob Brooks, June 10.William Scott Foree and Cynthia Anne Stout, June 10. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Brian Thomas Spencer Phillip Brownfield Hydrography James S. Herrmann Laura Helen Helton William Jacob Brooks Erika Rose Meister William Scott Foree Recommended for you More from this section Montana receives major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden Sheep returning to graze on noxious weeds in the Missoula area next week High Hopes: Optimism Helps Women Live Longer Day Precip Temp Sat 54% 64° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/64° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 05:48:16 AM Sunset: 08:42:41 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sun 52% 55° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/55° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 05:48:24 AM Sunset: 08:42:57 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 4% 52° 83° Mon Monday 83°/52° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:48:35 AM Sunset: 08:43:12 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 5% 60° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/60° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:48:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:25 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 62° 90° Wed Wednesday 90°/62° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:01 AM Sunset: 08:43:35 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 62° 88° Thu Thursday 88°/62° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:45 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 38% 63° 92° Fri Friday 92°/63° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 05:49:34 AM Sunset: 08:43:52 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business