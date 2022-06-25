MARRIAGES

Larry Lee Fletcher Jr. and Shannon Maria Riley, June 11.

Amber Elaine Burgess and Anthony Michael Orrino, June 4.

Serenity Justice Esabel Ramirez and Trace Allen Turney, June 4.

Rose Marie Fern Binger and Landon Scott Fraser, June 11.

Sean David Fisher and Kayla Nicole Pierce, June 13.

Hunter Patrick Donnelly Renner and Victoria Ruth Vanest, June 12.

Shannon Marie Vigil and William Paul Johnston, June 11.

Samuel Lester Holtgrewe and Samantha Ann Schaefers, June 11.

Michael Allen Shaw and Kourtney Katharine Larsen, June 11.

Jeremy Richard McElroy II and Abbie Kay Gardner, June 13.

Jeremy Mark Scheetz and Audrey Lee Callahan, May 21.

Rachel Anne Murray and Ryan Earl Defauw, June 13.

Ashley Nicole Whitham and Glenn Victor Smith, May 21.

Tyson James Alegria and Lacy Danielle Harstick, June 10.

Erika Simone Caton and Cole Edward Forsman, June 4.

Mitchell Scott Johnson and Heather Danielle Turner, June 14.

Sarah Marie Montgomery and Jesse Dylan Salazar, June 14.

Elisia Renee Koury and Kaiden Buys Giles, April 23.

Caryn Joann Stamps and Reo Edward Van Gilder, June 11.

Brittany Nicole Vargas and Anthony Ross Artaz, June 15.

Thomas Benjamin Crawford and Lacey Elizabeth Maybon, June 7.

Angelica Mari Trujillo and Luis Isac Gallegos, June 15.

Seajay Scott Cress and Kaitlyn Hope Ammons, June 15.

Katherine Jean Maxted and Atticus Kreek Yondorf, June 15.

Bin Wang and Yan Li, June 15.

Vertina Jones and Jaye Curtis Pelt, June 16.

Alexandria Kaylee White and Jarrett Dean Little, June 16.

Tania Lyn Shepherd and Steven Lee Dodd, June 16.

Hartley Paul Zweigle and Robin Jean Graham, June 17.

Kibbie Ann Ward and Daniel Wayne Harrison, June 17.

Veronica Yvonne Shepherd and Michael Jason Hallam, June 17.

Elizabeth Mae Lillie and Robert Franklin Sutton, June 17.

Laureen Patricia Cantwell and Mikael Daniel Jurkovic, May 28.

Wendy Dawn Bliss and Melody Cathleen Gingrich, June 17.

Hannah Louise Perea and Jordan Drew Firm, June 17.

Edward Lopez Mendez and Oriana Guadalupe Gonzalez Aranguibel, June 17.

Nadia Nevaeh Ramirez and Amias Miguel Delgado, June 17.