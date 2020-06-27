BIRTHS
Community Hospital
Mikel Cardenas and Roxanne Zich, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 7.
Derek and Lacie Trout, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 10.
Sean and Catherine Roth, Grand Junction, a son, June 11.
Gene Manzanares and Cassandra Franco, Grand Junction, a son, June 15.
Nathan Saelens and Taylor Peters, Grand Junction, a son, June 19.
Keegan Arnold and Jessica Elder, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 21.
Mitchell and Amanda Belden, Grand Junction, a son, June 21.
Delta County Memorial Hospital
Nick Belnap and Amberlynn McDaniel, Paonia, a son, May 28.
Jordan Hill and Annaly Ruiz, Delta, a son, June 8.
Juan Rodrigues and Latonya Ahasteen, Delta, a son, June 11.
MARRIAGES
Eli Beagley Olschewski and Christina Olschewski, May 15.
Rick Don Tuttle and Heather Ashley Neuenswander, June 6.
Benjamin Cody McDaniel and Sarah Louise Smith, June 8.
Yuliya Reagan Korobkova and Benjamin Richard Pontnack, June 6.
Jonathan Patrick Keller and Emilie Ann Eckhart, June 5.
Kyle Phillips Turetzky and Clare Rita Simonis, June 5.
Ashleigh Devenish and Jess Albert Nave, June 6.
Landon Lewis Hight and Lexie Elizabeth Sutcliffe, June 8.
Braydon Robert Gear and Katherine Marie Bremner, June 5.
Nicholas Richard Conner and Sierra McKenzie Baldozier, June 6.
Hannah May Talbott and Trevor Andrew Moss, May 30.
Gregory Dean Williams Jr. and Joanie Marie Langley, June 10.
Brevinn Andre Tyler and Alexis Jane Carnesi Waugh, May 24.
Lorne Grant Hiller and Courtney Jayne Mohan, May 30.
Alyssa Anais Hunt and Jordan Spencer Trane, May 16.
Chelsea Lynn Hammond and Conor Douglas Beach, June 11.
Duncan William Andrews and Christina Amber Lynn Riddle, May 23.
Ryan Edward Bartley and Anastasiia Vladimirovna Tolstova, June 12.
Randall Eugene Sexton and Alicia Dionne Cusmich, June 12.
Daniel Joseph Ryan and Shanna Kay Burke, June 6.
Jordan James Burge and Maddison Rayanne Spillman, June 12.
Juan Sanchez and Teresa De Jesus Vasquez-Valdez, June 12.
Zak Poole and Kristen Suzanne Taylor, June 12.
John Calvin McConn and Jamie Lynn Beattie, June 5.
Trevor Joseph Behr and Susan Dru Marshall, June 6.
Ethan Lewis Todd and Samantha Joelle Baird, June 5.
Kelly Derrel Smith and Beth Ann Crawford, June 5.
Michael Andrew Maneotis and Kyle Dwight Jamison, June 4.
Joshua Thomas Green and Alyssa Marlee Holland, June 3.
Dimpho Kgotlaetsile Bethuel Masi and Makayla Angela Biesinger, June 3.
Amy Christine Sullivan and Westlyn Thomas Johnston, June 3.
Benjamin James Ryndfleisz and Morgan Aislynn Stewart, Feb. 14.
Lindsey Michele Weaver and Chadwick Raymond Ide, June 3.
Dustin Augustine Lovato and Ivanna Raylynn Pierson, May 23.
Rhonda Leigh Blankenship and Joseph Daniel Steinkirchner, June 3.
Kyleigh Elaine Rothman and Korey Russell Hatcher, June 7.
Jesse Dale Bishop and Rebecca Keely Shaw, June 8.
Travis Dean Elliott and Rachel Dawn Burmeister, May 23.
Tyler Michael Loy and Chelsea Marie Haas, June 8.
Trisha Pauline Ermatinger and Jimmy Lee Hubbard, June 9.
Jeffery Earl Crandell and Holly Lynn Barfoot, June 3.
Kari Ann Jade Harmon and Shawn Kenneth Aringdale, June 9.
Victoria Joyce Skye Barbosa and Casey Jay Chapman, June 3.
Joshua Tyler Fidel Baker-Gutierrez and Kylie Jo Driscoll, May 16.
Hunter Dianne Schaeffer and Chase J. Dixon, June 3.
Jared Kael Leblow and Christine Judi-Ann Eileen Lastra, June 9.
Faith Alexandra Cutts and Destyn Mathew Speer, June 9.
Roland Rayneil Potter and Siera Nikkole Smith, June 3.
Trent Matthew Milligan and Mara Linn Caris, June 3.
Migdael Grijalva Va Valencia and Marling Maria Solis, June 9.