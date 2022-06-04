For the Record: June 4, 2022 Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSDelta HealthBrendan Riley and Audri Stilson, Delta, a daughter, May 24.MARRIAGESLogan Alexander Grossnickle and Haylie Summer Guski, May 20.Ebony Dawn Lathrop and Larry Alan Brennan, May 23.Paul Theodore Mendes and Jennifer Davies, May 7.Leslie Ann Plaisance and Kenneth William Lacoste, May 21.Lisa Beth Havens and Randy Gene Beard, May 23.Kerry Phillip Fordyce and Georgia Archibald Rock, May 14.Zachary Daniel Adams and Emily Barrett Wulff, May 20.Madison Jaye Ketchem and Gabriel Ray Rodriguez, May 21.Viviana Karen Montero Ramos and Clinton Edward Kuethe, May 21.Jesus Jordan Cain Rocha and Sandra Gutierrez, May 20.Derrick Ray Jepperson and Lynae Lee Fisher, May 24.Chandler Brett Bobbitt and Destiny Yvonne Cheeks Franks, May 15.Trina Sue Joslin and Steven Andrejs Dzelzgalvis, May 22.Robert Horace Mims III and Jessica Lyn Dodd, May 21.Amber Michelle Hofer and Dammion Matthew Clark, May 22.John Maxwell Taylor and Julie Rose Cannon, May 21.Kristin Sue Hjelle and John Franklin Eakins, May 24.Luken Jordan Blair and Hannah Katherine Rank, May 23.Clifford Dee Sutherland and Tina Louise Creek, May 25.Jamie Francine Montoya and Robert James Gulley, May 25.Alyssa Imena-Marie Thwaits and Scott Douglas Nielson, May 14.Hailey Marie Vradenburgh and Shane Robin Behrendt, May 26.Jessica Casiano-Martinez and Joel Bravo-Rangel, May 26.Anastasia Lyn Cirricione and Allicyn Kay Rast, May 25.William Henry Plock and Jamie Lynne Moats, April 2.Dylan Michael Smith and Nicole Dawn Hunt, May 27. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jamie Lynne Moats William Henry Plock Anastasia Lyn Cirricione Joel Bravo-rangel Jessica Casiano-martinez Yvonne Dylan Michael Smith Recommended for you More from this section Team Sports: Good for Kids' Minds, Too FL: REMAINS OF 15 YO GIRL FOUND IN 1974 FINALLY ID Watch how the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial unfolded Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 64° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/64° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:22 AM Sunset: 08:36:07 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 62° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/62° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:05 AM Sunset: 08:36:44 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 9% 59° 88° Mon Monday 88°/59° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 05:48:50 AM Sunset: 08:37:20 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 14% 59° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/59° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 05:48:37 AM Sunset: 08:37:55 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 64° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:26 AM Sunset: 08:38:28 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 64° 95° Thu Thursday 95°/64° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:17 AM Sunset: 08:39:01 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 64° 95° Fri Friday 95°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM Sunset: 08:39:31 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business