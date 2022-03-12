For the Record: March 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSDelta HealthTanner and Alexis Simpson, Crawford, a son, Feb. 24.Dylan Rohner and Areiel Jaques, Delta, a daughter, March 3.Bradon and Alycia Davis, Delta, a daughter, March 6.marriagesCesar Enrique Simental-Marquez and Cristina Gonzalez Huerta, Feb. 26.Connor Churchill Stocks and Jordan Michele Darnell, Feb. 14.David Jeffrey Olson and Heather Lynn Gray, Jan. 14.Yolanda Perez and William Lee Conn, Feb. 18.Jacob Slade Leboldus and Anahi Ruiz Gonzalez, Feb. 25.Eugene Lawrence Martinez and Kim Kristin Edwards, Feb. 28.Jessica Lynn Strott and Benjamin Todd Dial, Feb. 27.Nicole Marie Hagstrom and Evan Garrett Cowan, Feb. 22.Martin Thomas Stevens and Jordan Leeann McDonald, Feb. 28.Samantha Ashley Schneiger and Chadd Wayne Rogers, March 2.Chelsie Morgan Shuster and Christopher Allen McDermott, March 2.Heather Leigh Jones and Latissia Lee Avila, March 2.Rayeanna Lyn Bellmore and Dakota Dalton Anderson, March 2.Mariah Lynn Ray and Dale Thomas Haynes, Feb. 22.Abigail Louise Marie Stark and Christian Kent Lovoi, Jan. 4.Kelly Lorraine Grundy and Cody Randall Littlepage, March 4.Kevin Michael Mahoney and Kimberly Thi Nguyen, March 4.Brandon Elliot McNellis and Michala Lee Phillips, March 4. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Louise Marie Kelly Lorraine Grundy Cody Randall Littlepage Kevin Michael Mahoney Kimberly Thi Nguyen Connor Churchill Stocks Jordan Michele Darnell Delta Dale Thomas Haynes Recommended for you More from this section Ukrainian Foreign Minister condemns "barbaric crime" as he posts video of injured toddler High inflation, rising gas prices wreaking havoc on Colorado small businesses, consumers DeSantis confronts reporter as students statewide protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 21° 42° Fri Friday 42°/21° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:31:52 AM Sunset: 06:17:35 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 28° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/28° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:19 AM Sunset: 06:18:36 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 7% 29° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:28:45 AM Sunset: 07:19:37 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 4% 30° 51° Mon Monday 51°/30° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:27:12 AM Sunset: 07:20:38 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 40° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/40° A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:37 AM Sunset: 07:21:39 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wed 50% 34° 53° Wed Wednesday 53°/34° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 07:24:03 AM Sunset: 07:22:39 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 31° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/31° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:28 AM Sunset: 07:23:40 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business