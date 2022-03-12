BIRTHS

Delta Health

Tanner and Alexis Simpson, Crawford, a son, Feb. 24.

Dylan Rohner and Areiel Jaques, Delta, a daughter, March 3.

Bradon and Alycia Davis, Delta, a daughter, March 6.

marriages

Cesar Enrique Simental-Marquez and Cristina Gonzalez Huerta, Feb. 26.

Connor Churchill Stocks and Jordan Michele Darnell, Feb. 14.

David Jeffrey Olson and Heather Lynn Gray, Jan. 14.

Yolanda Perez and William Lee Conn, Feb. 18.

Jacob Slade Leboldus and Anahi Ruiz Gonzalez, Feb. 25.

Eugene Lawrence Martinez and Kim Kristin Edwards, Feb. 28.

Jessica Lynn Strott and Benjamin Todd Dial, Feb. 27.

Nicole Marie Hagstrom and Evan Garrett Cowan, Feb. 22.

Martin Thomas Stevens and Jordan Leeann McDonald, Feb. 28.

Samantha Ashley Schneiger and Chadd Wayne Rogers, March 2.

Chelsie Morgan Shuster and Christopher Allen McDermott, March 2.

Heather Leigh Jones and Latissia Lee Avila, March 2.

Rayeanna Lyn Bellmore and Dakota Dalton Anderson, March 2.

Mariah Lynn Ray and Dale Thomas Haynes, Feb. 22.

Abigail Louise Marie Stark and Christian Kent Lovoi, Jan. 4.

Kelly Lorraine Grundy and Cody Randall Littlepage, March 4.

Kevin Michael Mahoney and Kimberly Thi Nguyen, March 4.

Brandon Elliot McNellis and Michala Lee Phillips, March 4.