BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Matthew and Amanda Cooper, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 26

Kyle and Raechel King, Grand Junction, a son, Feb. 26.

Scott and Ivy Greener, Mack, a daughter, Feb. 28.

Delta County Memorial Hospital

Christopher and Samantha Prosser, Hotchkiss, a son, Feb. 24.

Russell Davis and Shandra Proper, Delta, a daughter, Feb. 26.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

James and Ashley Young, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 12.

Matthew and Hayleigh Scofield, Fruita, a daughter, Feb. 14.

Durand Bowen and Tiffany Lake, Grand Junction, a son, Feb. 20.

