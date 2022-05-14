For the Record: May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalAlexander and Rebecca Walker, Grand Junction, a son, April 25.Erin Towers, Mack, a son, April 30.Delta HealthEmmett and Ashley Stahly, Delta, a son, April 29.Tim and Jordan Schieldt, Montrose, a son, April 30.MARRIAGESNathan William Trump and Jessica Bailey Gagler, April 30.Chelsie Louise Grey and Jenna Jamee Howard, May 2.Dwight C. Cleland and Amy Michelle Evans, April 23.Kirk Thomas Oliver and Amanda Rae Iles, May 3.Jolleen Elizabeth Babauta Camacho and Jon Pierre Leone, May 4.Penjai Thongnuanjan and William Stuart Bray, May 4.James E. Desjardins and Jillian R. Lund, May 4.Septimber Suzanne Puckett and Ryan Anthony Pope, May 3.Richard Earl Graves and Sharon Lynn Ryden, May 5.Meghan Christine Callahan and Janell Rae Jones, May 5.Shauna Mae Niksch and Morgan West Larsen, April 30.Hannah Marie Condon and Zachary Robert Nichols, April 23.Mackenzi Rhae Emmons and Dustin Travis Langdon, May 6.Rhemington Leigh Sokol and Cody Allen Owens, May 4.Joshua Joe Trobiani and Ashley Rochelle Rhoades, April 29.Nathan T. Phillips and Jessica Marie Mulvey, May 6.Christopher John Reeds Liddle and Shelby Danielle Antonelli, May 5.Valerie May Thompson and Kade Coltin Thor Bourgeois, May 6. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Valerie Kade Coltin Thor Christopher John Danielle Antonelli Nathan T. Phillips Ashley Rochelle Rhoades Joshua Joe Trobiani Recommended for you More from this section Heavy Antibiotic Use Tied to Development of Crohn's, Colitis NSAIDS, Steroids for Back Pain: Is Too Much of Them a Bad Thing? FL: MOMS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE W/ FORMULA SHORTAGE Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 47° 75° Fri Friday 75°/47° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02:54 AM Sunset: 08:18:30 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 52° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/52° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02 AM Sunset: 08:19:25 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 58° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/58° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:07 AM Sunset: 08:20:20 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 56° 88° Mon Monday 88°/56° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:16 AM Sunset: 08:21:14 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 54° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/54° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM Sunset: 08:22:07 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: NW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 57° 85° Wed Wednesday 85°/57° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:58:38 AM Sunset: 08:23 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 55° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/55° Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:51 AM Sunset: 08:23:53 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 21 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low near 55F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business