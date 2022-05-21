For the Record: May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MARRIAGESHailey Elaine Steele and Zachary James Rea, May 6.Weldon Douglas Bloom and Karen Sue Wickwire, May 6.Jennie Dianne Suchocki and Mitchell Bush, May 5.Spincer Wayne Gilcrease and Kristen Ceanne Harney, May 7.Nikala Shae Fitzsimmons and John Michael Citrola, May 7.Peyton Gail Schartner and David Daniel Gardner, May 9.Anamaria De Los Dolores Herbert and Jathan Paul Dettmer, April 16.John Ray Branstiter and Tonia Mare Wilder, May 10.Thomas James Blaustein and Kimberly Ann Packett, April 30.Amanda Lou Herron and Corbin Joseph McCabe, May 1.Sabrina Michelle Nastiuk and Zsazsa Michele Waldron, May 10.Anthony Leroy Martinez and Ashley Marie Winder, May 10.Cecilia Hernandez and Connie Lynn Foote, May 12.Hunter Ryan Henderson and Karley Brook Thrasher, May 7.Simcha Alissa Sparks and Raymond Daniel Ortega, May 3.Christopher Robin Cross and Samantha Michelle Brown, May 13.Grayson James Koenemann and Anne Marie Grace Harbert, April 29.Emma Ruth Gardner and Curtis James Chovich Beckel, May 13.Skylar Dean Campbell and Taylor Megan Robbins, May 13.Blake Andrew Gillen and Rachel Lynn Whittle, May 7. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Taylor Megan Robbins Skylar Dean Campbell Curtis James Chovich Beckel Emma Ruth Gardner Andrew Gillen Anne Marie Grace Harbert Recommended for you More from this section Getting Vaccine After Infection Might Curb Long COVID UKRAINE GAINS NEW GROUND IN PUSH TOWARD RUSSIAN BORDER IRS under fire over wasted billions of dollars and millions in backlogs Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 42° 67° Sat Saturday 67°/42° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56:26 AM Sunset: 08:25:33 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 48° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/48° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:55:44 AM Sunset: 08:26:24 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: NNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 46° 70° Mon Monday 70°/46° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:04 AM Sunset: 08:27:14 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 6% 45° 70° Tue Tuesday 70°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:54:26 AM Sunset: 08:28:03 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 51° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/51° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:50 AM Sunset: 08:28:52 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 58° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/58° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:15 AM Sunset: 08:29:40 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 15% 59° 90° Fri Friday 90°/59° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:52:42 AM Sunset: 08:30:27 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business