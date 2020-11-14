Births
Community Hospital
Mitchell and Billie Nack, Grand Junction, a daughter, Nov. 2.
Jonathan and Brooke Sorenson, Grand Junction, a daughter, Nov. 4.
David and Reina Schuman, Lawton, Oklahoma, a daughter, Nov. 6.
Jason Wood and Ashley Bulen, Fruita, a daughter, Nov. 6.
Delta County Memorial Hospital
Jeremiah and Maia Weber, Hotchkiss, a son, Oct. 30.
Rich and Elizabeth Persons, Eckert, a son, Nov. 1.
Marriages
Samantha Jo Williams and Dustin Matthew Martinez, Oct. 19.
Trisha Marie French and Adam Davenport, Oct. 10.
Tamalynn Dee Scharer and Mark Richard Lusk, Oct. 18.
Amy Lynn Eckert and Jacob Daniel Higuera, Oct. 12.
Tristan Skye Mickels and Aryan Wilfred Erickson Ackert, Oct. 17.
Michael David Potter and Katie Marie Reynolds, Oct. 10.
Thomas Allen Ussery and Crystal Lynne Gatchell, Oct. 17.
Raeleigh Elizabeth Berger and Eric Thomas Porta, Oct. 19.
Brendon Michael Bailey and Sarah Lynn Robbins, Oct. 10.
Paul Lewis Lucas and Jessica Heidilyn Farmer, Oct. 12.
Christopher Sean Kirby and Brittany Marie Luciano, Oct. 18.
Adrian Chavez and Jill Marie Thompson, Oct. 19.
Charles Kevin Norsby and Brandi Lynn Blair, Oct. 10.
Aimee Christine Wride and Holly Miranda Trujillo-Anderson, Oct. 10.
Brittany Nicole Allison and Ever Ann Jolie Roelofs, Oct. 20.
Elias Zarate Estrada and Elizabeth Ann Foster, Oct. 16.
Alicia Sarah Michelle Skrtich and Garrett Brandon Swift, Oct. 17.
Landon Tyler Melchor and Kateel Leigh Gookin, Oct. 17.
Brenna Elizabeth Folkestad and Jonathan Kyle Riisager, Oct. 17.
Robert Louis Lenz II and Amber Renae Amsbury, Oct. 20.
Dustin Charles Houck and Chase Devana Baker Ferguson, Oct. 18.
Matthew Leaman Telinde and Amanda Marie Jenkins, Oct. 10.
Andrew Lewis Brown and Natasha Narie Elmy, Oct. 10.
Kody Christopher Marx and Chelsea Marie Thompson, Oct. 3.
Carrie Cassandra Hoffman and Gregory Lee Crum, Oct. 10.
Bentley Thomas Patience and Alexis Gabrielle Kearns, Oct. 17.
John Thomas Karst and Lizbeth Martinez, Sept. 12.
Joshua David Smith and Roxanne Lynn Baldwin-Thornsberry, Oct. 22.
Cameron Michael King and Arielle Lynne Weinke, Oct. 22.
Angela Beth Merritt and Michael Scott Hodge, Oct. 22.
Rachel Lyn Baber and Robert Tyler Geehreng, Oct. 17.
Triston Richard Quigley and Chelsea Lene’ Pond, Oct. 10.
Kevin Lucien Fortin and Marie Eveline Theresa Hanson, Oct. 23.
Daniel Clarence Wood and Kristine Fay Dewitt, Oct. 23.
Tara Michelle King and Daniel Edward Aaron Morgan, Oct. 10.
Stephanie Devon Reetz and Marshall Thomas Grimsley, Oct. 23.
Larry Jonathan Gomez and Amparo Ramos, Oct. 3.
Weston Lucas Nichols and Mary L. Ramos, Oct. 24.
Taren Jo Garcia and Jacob Christopher Shaw, Oct. 10.