For the Record: Nov. 19, 2022 Nov 19, 2022 Nov 19, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago birthsCommunity HospitalEric and Rachel Lowary, Grand Junction, a daughter, Nov. 6.Oscar and Alexis Olivas, Grand Junction, a son, Nov. 7.Irah and Brooke Wooten, Grand Junction, a son, Nov. 8.Delta HealthTravis and Samantha Evans, Delta, a son, Nov. 2.Annalisa Pontious, Delta, a son, Nov. 7.Jason and Jessica Ochoa Kuykendall, Montrose, a son, Nov. 9.marriagesSandy Susan McLaughlin and Jason Glen Steele, Nov. 5.Malachai David McGuire and Nicole Justine Mandonado, Nov. 7.Desirae Cora Marie Stark and Joshua Daniel Emmons, Nov. 5.Coty James Russell and Ashley Marie Pfifer, Nov. 7.Matthew Blane Powell and Michelle Dominique Cowles, Nov. 7.Hailee Brynn McSchooler and Parker Allen McCary, Oct. 22.Antoinette Michelle Martin and Shonda Pauline Lawson, Nov. 7.Savannah Rae Reynolds and Alan Fairbanks Duncan, Oct. 22.Linda Esther Ferreira and Cesar Campos Sanchez, Nov. 5.Jennifer Ryan Weicker and Eric Lozier, Oct. 22.Joseph Eugene Foss and Megan Renee Kindall, Nov. 10.Taylor Jay Schwartz and Naomi Ruth Fredricks, Nov. 10.