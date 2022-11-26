For the Record: Nov. 26, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsDelta HealthChristopher and Kiona Watkins, Delta, a daughter, Nov. 14.marriagesAnona Renea Lofton and Sean Michael Huber, Nov. 11.Jordyn Dawn Herman and Ryan Andrew Fairclough, Nov. 12.Hayley Rochelle Hutto and Brian Lee Mancuso, Nov. 11.Cristina Marie Larsen and Jim Allen Duerock, Nov. 11.Emily Nicole Warner and Rebecca Alise Robbins, Nov. 11.Otavio Tony Gallegos and Linda Gae Mickelson, Nov. 14.Joseph Duane Stults and Laura Nicole Schneider, Nov. 5.Austin Douglas Brant and Hannah Leigh Manuel, Nov. 11.Matthew John Mullin and Sandra Nicol Kemper, Nov. 12.Kirsten Lynn McBeain and Jordan William De La Torre, Oct. 15.Sierra Catherine Reynolds and Austin James Roberts, Oct. 1.Rosie Kristine Monique Komives and Joshua Michael Hoff, Nov. 15.Monique Raylene Terpstra and Joel Dean Strugeon, Nov. 15.Tasha Jean Pate and Randall Paul Catlett II, Oct. 31.Tara Lynn Cejka and Brandon Tyler McClelland, Nov. 11.Krystal D. Thomson and Nathaniel Al Quintana, Nov. 16.Shyleena Marie Betoney and Gabriel Ambriz, Nov. 16.Matthew Scott MacDonald and Daney Gayton Sullivan, Nov. 16.Katherine Elaine Preston and Robert Wayne Banta, Nov. 16.Karen Ann Grissom and Robert Dial Sparks, Nov. 16.Tia Danielle Cook and Gerald Lucas Martinez, Oct. 17.Krizia Rodriguez-Denton and Trinitey Xavaird Heard, Nov. 16.Crystal Dawn Onsrud and Scott Richard Heinsma, Nov. 11.Chandra Briane Maybury and Samuel Joseph Walker, Nov. 18.Kathy Carol Kidwell and Claude Theodore Riley, Oct. 8. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dawn Onsrud Scott Richard Heinsma Samuel Joseph Walker Chandra Briane Maybury Kathy Carol Kidwell Gerald Lucas Martinez Claude Theodore Riley Recommended for you More from this section +101 Richest people in the world White House Urges COVID Booster Shots Again, Citing Effectiveness House Republicans elect leaders for upcoming session Day Precip Temp Sat 4% 30° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/30° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:09:10 AM Sunset: 04:53:41 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: W @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Sun 7% 30° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/30° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:10:12 AM Sunset: 04:53:19 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Generally fair. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 29° 50° Mon Monday 50°/29° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:11:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:59 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 24% 13° 33° Tue Tuesday 33°/13° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:12:13 AM Sunset: 04:52:42 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 21° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/21° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:26 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 33° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/33° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM Sunset: 04:52:12 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 10% 32° 47° Fri Friday 47°/32° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM Sunset: 04:52:01 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business