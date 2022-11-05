For the Record: Nov. 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MARRIAGESScotty Roy Mann and Monica Catherine Esposito, Oct. 22.Jeffrey Paul Hicks and Shelby Lynn Warner, Oct. 22.Austin Robert Allen Evans and Andrea Lee Goddeyne, Oct. 22.Gregory Lee Schwark and Kaula Savannah Amethyst Davis, Oct. 22.Raven Sayne Godfrey and Jared Mark Grinstead, Oct. 24.Michael Alexander Linton and Meagan Elizabeth Ford, Oct. 24.Jonathan Curtis Jacobs and Valerie Anne Fuller, Oct. 21.Samantha Colleen Yarbrough and Cameron Thomas Garrison, Oct. 25.Cheyenne Dawn Fortin and Larina Rene Mossman, Oct. 25.Raynee Alyse Hardrick and Gregory Kelleton Kirkland, Oct. 22.Andrea Mary Stanton and Scott Todd Min Seok Hemborg, Oct. 8.Silver Iliza Riddle and Joshua William Day, Sept. 29.Jose Anibal Reyes-Gutierrez and Shianne Shelby Rushton, Aug. 27.Caitlin Rose Murphy and Mark Thomas Harris, Oct. 1.Benjamin John Pridy and Ariana Nickole Alameda, Sept. 17.Madison Hailey Donnafield and Trevor Reed McGinnis, Oct. 22.Cheyenne Mauika Begay and Christopher Brien Bond, Oct. 26.Shayla Marie Kennedy and Jared Wayne Monte Hayden, Oct. 8.Joseph Allin Laur and Jewlia Kasimir Durand, Oct. 27.Brittany Leigh Spence and Michael Raymond Vigil, Oct. 26.Rebecca Mae Troyer and Daniel William Reddy, Oct. 22.Marisa Anne Brown and Alexus Michele Castleberry, Oct. 27.Madie Ana Acosta and George Hunter Davis, Oct. 8.Colton James Greenhaw and Ashley Loren Polinski, Oct. 27.Janet Lee Larson and Joseph Edward Hemmer, Oct. 1.Cassidy Lane Jeffrey and Kasey Lawrence Wiegand, Oct. 22.Dawnita Lee Wiggins-Clouse and Eric Shain Martin, Oct. 28. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ashley Loren Polinski Cassidy Lane Jeffrey Janet Lee Larson James Greenhaw Kasey Lawrence Wiegand Austin Robert Allen Evans Recommended for you More from this section Pregnancy Is Most Dangerous for the Very Young +7 Inflation, bird flu spur turkey price hikes Single Dose of Psychedelic Curbs Depression, But Study Raises Concerns Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 37° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/37° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM Sunset: 06:08:44 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sun 15% 43° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/43° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM Sunset: 05:07:44 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SSE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 1% 45° 65° Mon Monday 65°/45° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:48:41 AM Sunset: 05:06:45 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 16 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 39% 37° 63° Tue Tuesday 63°/37° Windy, afternoon showers developing. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:49:47 AM Sunset: 05:05:48 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 20 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 48% 26° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/26° Showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM Sunset: 05:04:52 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thu 4% 20° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/20° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 05:03:58 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 23° 41° Fri Friday 41°/23° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:53:05 AM Sunset: 05:03:06 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business