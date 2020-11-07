BIRTHS
Community Hospital
Vanessa Lea Sturgis, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 18.
Brandon Burke and Makayla Chidester, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 18.
Orion and Keli Campbell, of Clifton, a son, Oct. 22.
Andrew and Shealyn Weiszbrod, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 23.
Jacob A. Jessamyn B. Crawford, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 26.
Jason and Allison Fuller, Whitewater, a daughter, Oct. 27.
Ben and April Hatch, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 28.
C.J. and McKinsey Page, Mack, a daughter, Oct. 29.
Matthew Bremseth and Patty Angel, Parachute, a son, Oct. 30.
Christopher Oxenford and Sarah McManis, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 30.
Jaime and Amelia Flores, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 31.
Justin and Miranda Jones, Rifle, a daughter, Nov. 1.