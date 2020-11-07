BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Vanessa Lea Sturgis, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 18.

Brandon Burke and Makayla Chidester, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 18.

Orion and Keli Campbell, of Clifton, a son, Oct. 22.

Andrew and Shealyn Weiszbrod, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 23.

Jacob A. Jessamyn B. Crawford, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 26.

Jason and Allison Fuller, Whitewater, a daughter, Oct. 27.

Ben and April Hatch, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 28.

C.J. and McKinsey Page, Mack, a daughter, Oct. 29.

Matthew Bremseth and Patty Angel, Parachute, a son, Oct. 30.

Christopher Oxenford and Sarah McManis, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 30.

Jaime and Amelia Flores, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 31.

Justin and Miranda Jones, Rifle, a daughter, Nov. 1.

