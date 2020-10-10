MARRIAGES
Ryan Thomas Burch and Sarah Marie Mercer, Sept. 12.
Melissa Lorien Grunow and William Joseph Matousch, Sept. 11.
Kimberly Anne Delbrook and Jacob Samuel Ferris, Sept. 14.
Alexis Rose Evoniuk and Cory Lee Rhodes, Sept. 5.
Aubrey Maddison Raymond and Nathaniel David Riley, Sept. 7.
Colton Farrell Martin and Anna Marie McGinnis, Sept. 6.
Peyten Marie Edkin and Emilio Nephtali Salazar, Sept. 14.
Brooke Ann Henderson and Tyler Casey O’Dell, Sept. 14.
Vincent Andres Bottino and Toriana Star Alire, Sept. 15.
Kevin Wade Barnes and Kimberly Diane Coven Barnes, Aug. 28.
Joseph Scott Higgins and Abby Marie Lewandowski, Sept. 15.
Blake Dean Richards and Casandra Lynnette Espinoza, Aug. 29.
Serbando Miranda-Ledezma and Estefania Rodriguez Burciaga, Sept. 16.
Elizabeth Anne Kotwasinski and Cody Edwin Elliott, Sept. 12.
Ashley Renee Smith and Korey Daniel Brock, Sept. 12.
Susann M. Plenus and Trevor Thomas Laro, Sept. 12.
Mikayah Meg Steelman and Andrew Steven Wolters Hellmann, Sept. 18.
Ashley Isabella Leroux and Garrett Ashton Grieger, Sept. 17.
Nevin Royce Lister and Sonja Lee Fleming, Sept. 6.
James Owen Brissett and Allison Lee Britt, Sept. 18.
David Michael Aragon and April Diamond Otero, Sept. 18.
Aubrey Lynn Booth and Mario Eduardo Quijano Martinez, Sept. 18.
Laci Ann Sjogren and James Edward Jennings Ochoa, Sept. 18.
Gina Nicole Burkholder and Thomas Wayne Collins, Sept. 12.
Rochelle Lee Tarrant and Nicholas Brook Stephen, Sept. 18.
Christopher Michael Egger and Karen Sue Egger, Sept. 21.
Erika Katie Nichole Boyer and Dillon Brian Sullivan, Sept. 19.
Clint Patrick Cadigan and Kial Ashley Kelleher, Sept. 5.
Marlana Ashley Distel and Ron Alexander Urie, Sept. 12.
Timothy Scott Draggoo and Terri Ann Draggoo, Sept. 21.
Samantha Marie Huffman and Lucky Jacob Watts, Sept. 20.
Karen Kathryne Shuman and Tyler Paul Cox, Sept. 11.
Bethany Noel Aluise and Daniel William Smith, Sept. 12.
Michelle Denise Mohnhaupt and Cody Ray Peacock, Sept. 5.
Julie Anne Payte and Derek Duane Gingerich, Sept. 12.
Michael Newlin Fell and Frances Mary Musacchio, Sept. 5.
Kamrin Malina Bergholtz and Matthew Stephen Roybal, Sept. 22.
Krista Lynn Matson and Garret Ross Wertenberger, Sept. 5.
William Keith Weible and Kelsey Lynn Dimar, Sept. 18.
David Keith Terrill Jr. and Michelle Ann Bisiar, Sept. 17.
Rachel Lynn Deforest and Jarett Shane Towles, Sept. 5.
Terra Roe Murch and Christopher Ryan Dyk, Sept. 12.