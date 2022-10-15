BIRTHS
Delta Health
Luis Corral Suarez and Brisa Rodriguez, Delta, a daughter, Oct. 3.
MARRIAGES
Shayline Makette Johnson and Mathew Daniel Schindler, Oct. 1.
Hannah Jo Clune and Jarred Ryan Pittman, Sept. 10.
Ryan Lee Black and Deidre Marie Kuechler, Oct. 1.
Kylee Sabina Hawkins and Harley James Hakert, Oct. 1.
Brendan Matthew Broe and Alexys Kay Logsdon, Oct. 1.
Victoria Anne Lautzenheiser and Shane Robert Niksic, Sept. 30.
Ajehnai Lakiah Gassaway and Elizabeth Morgan Engle, Oct. 1.
Katari Josette Lewis and Ryan Peter Whiteside, Sept. 2.
Benjamin Chaley Johnston and Morgan Jaylene Zimmerman, Oct. 1.
Ragen Renee Kelley and Jasper Austin Wade Sawyer, Oct. 1.
Mallory Elizabeth Pilcher and John Kenneth Gillin, Oct. 1.
Edward Henry Becoat Jr. and Lanie Dawn Ferguson, Sept. 17.
Logan Lynn Jensen and Jordan Marie Farber, Oct. 1.
Samantha Lee Sechrist and Steven Albert Robison, Oct. 3.
Lawrence Craig Hollowell and Brenda Badke Landon, Sept. 24.
Alashandra Jane Montague and Nikholas Adam Ledger, Oct. 3.
Lindsay Alexis Hammond and Paul William Moskowitz, Oct. 2.
Naomi Lea Schultz and Curtis Richard Walker, Oct. 4.
Alexandria Grace Sowell and Loran Chase Call, Oct. 1.
Alexandra Nicole Garcia and Shane David Pubillones, Oct. 1.
Lisa Ann Adams and John Elmore Miller, Oct. 1.
Elisa Raquel Hammett and Dakota Wayne Mooers, Sept. 17.
Hannah Rachalle Johnson and Sterling Rachard Mason Gray, Oct. 1.
Talya Elaine Dewey and David Lynn Rowley, Sept. 24.
Makenzie Lee Curtice and Byron Lee Abeyta, Sept. 3.
Mallory Lynn Cramer and Zachary Kennith Inman, Oct. 1.
Karina Simental-Marquez and Judah Isai Guajardo Zarate, Oct. 5.
Hannah Lee Jewel Topai and Jeremiah Hawken Bernat, Oct. 1.
Natalie Yvonne Derush and Ryan Lee Lakey, Oct. 1.
Robert Allen Arnold and Ashley Pilar Cameron, Oct. 2.
Jason Andrew Wood and Ashley Jade Bulen, Oct. 5.
Kelli Ann Warman and Mason Alexander Antoun, Sept. 29.
Alexandra Elizabeth Stunden and Cierra Kashmir Maxson, Oct. 6.
Dani Marie Olson and Michael Chase Schumann, Oct. 6.
Richard Michael Abreu and Merielle Kayte Proctor, Oct. 7.
Brandon Michael Bivins and Rebekah Lynn Vanderjagt, Oct. 7.
Betty Bee Lakin Delgado and Jamie Ray Chavez, Oct. 7.
Raquel Rene Barela and Benjamin Allen Lopez, Sept. 17.
Rebekah Lynn Khalsa and Chance Donald Scott McKay, Sept. 24.
Angela Mae Bramlage and Mitchell Lee Bramlage, Oct. 7.
Karysa Lynn Massey and Alexander James Schuckers, Sept. 23.
Colby Kevin Hargrave and Hannah Elizabeth Wofford, Oct. 7.
Joaquin Aurelio Torres Zamora and Taryn Leigh Young, Oct. 7.
Danielle Lanae Jacob and Aaron Scott Esser, Sept. 3.