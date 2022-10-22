For the Record: Oct. 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsDelta HealthAlex Gore and Ciara Lutz, Delta, a daughter, Oct. 12.Community HospitalMatt and Jennifer Rossman, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 2marriagesBrianna Nicole Parisi and Nigel Lynn Nyberg, Oct. 10.Donald James Mara Jr. and Marie Grace Raca, Sept. 24.Quintin Andrew Hyde and Madeline Fae Richmond, Oct. 8.Abigail Ruth Bridgett and Ayrton Ando Stewart, Oct. 10.Sheldon Blake Mills and Shila Kelsey States, Sept. 24.Taylor Jordan Fritzlan and Morgan Elizabeth Bobber, Oct. 8.Charles David Francis and Jessica Rose Cruz-Cruz, Oct. 8.Joshua Lee Sickles and Angela Elizabeth Lajoy, Oct. 8.Trysta Ray Ball and Corey James Ostrander, Oct. 8.Logan Daniel Prochazka and Micaela Ann Knickerbocker, Oct. 6.Gary Ray Wilsey and Jeri Jeanne Stephens, Oct. 1.Weston Rhett Barton and Libby Chapin Roulette, Sept. 24.Monica Rae Goad and Michael Matthew Filippone, Oct. 8.Timothy Frank Romero Tafoya and Joyce Elvira Morales, Oct. 9.Hilary Elise Henry and James Peter Webb, Oct. 8.Penny Janelle Case and Adolph Fred Moore, Oct. 11.Ronald Franklin Johnson and Karen Ann Kilgore, Sept. 24.Jerry Dean Moberly and Barbara Sue Tallerico, Sept. 23.Brian Alan Haasen and Daniela Silva Castro, Oct. 11.Yolanda Geraldine Gomez and Luis Javier Navarrete Gonzalez, Oct. 12.Daniel Peter Ewart and Denise Ross, Oct. 1.Chase Tanner Liddicoat and Cameron Marie Ahrens, Oct. 1.Brandyn Andrew Bell and Maya Faith Bailey, Oct. 13.Deja-Dean Kuuipo Ruiz-Spinney and Maggie Jordan, Oct. 13.Kathleen Rose Holzapfel and Ernest Garold Bailey, Oct. 8.Kehlie-Chedi Mary Kruger and Nicholas Daniel Hollingsworth, Oct. 13.Joshua M. Perks and Elizabeth Ashley Cox, Oct. 9.Samantha Rose Kuether-Noble and Corey William Kuether, Oct. 14.Conway Clinton Hunter and Tonya Marie Moody, Oct. 13.Alexander Michael Callahan and Veronica Luiza Sauthier, Oct. 14.Michael Lee Smith and Ana Lourdes Pena, Oct. 14.Shelsey Limb and David Charles Hawkins, Oct. 14.Jorge Jr. Vazquez and Elana Joy Lewis, Oct. 13.Allison Marie Friesen and Samantha Lea Nielsen, Oct. 6.Phyllis Kay Janssen and Susan Beth Jones, Oct. 8.Kyle William Tucker and Hannah Nichole Thieszen, Oct. 1. 