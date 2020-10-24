BIRTHS
Community Hospital
Devin and Danaka McIntosh, Steamboat Springs, a son, Oct. 12.
Garrett and Rylie Mersman, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 12.
Justin Schlauger and Katherine Jarvis, Delta, a son, Oct. 13.
Matthew and Samantha Heinritz, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 15.
Delta County Memorial Hospital
John Halberg and Lucy Abeyta, Olathe, a son, Oct. 12.
Ricardo and Maribel Mariscal, Olathe, a son, Oct. 14.
MARRIAGES
Joshua Erin Blevins and Elizabeth Jane Marvin, Sept. 25.
Warren Floyd Beldon and Audrey Kaye Cooper, Oct. 3.
Lawrence Joseph Alexander and Julia Leeann Weaver, Oct. 5.
Alexus Kay Monique Gallegos and Benjamin Jermaine Garcia, , Sept. 19.
Mariah Lee Martin and Sean Emmanuell Sandoval, Oct. 3.
Kailey Raelani Sierra Hicks and Alex Cole Williamson, Sept. 20.
Spencer Matthew Jones and Tashina Roselia Alvarez Aguiniga, Oct. 5.
Nicole Cayler Farabee and Tara Jo Atwood, Sept. 26.
Racquelle Vivianna Mollenkamp and David Thomas Zaccardi, Sept. 25.
Sable Korean Fry and Brian Patrick Hanley, Oct. 6.
Greysy Anguiano and Juan Manuel Adan, Oct. 3.
Allyssa Glenda Schroder and John Michael Mariz, Oct. 4.
Tyler Daniel Bennigsdorf and Heather Brittany Frances Stacy, Oct. 4.
Jarin Michael Crisenbery and Autumn Rose Horst, Aug. 7.
Amy Lee Erlenbusch and Heather Ann Greenwell, Oct. 5.
Joshua Darrin Burris and Monique Marie Ehmke, Oct. 6.
Nichole Summer King and Mathew Eric Blake, Sept. 12.
Douglas Corwin Stassen and Ariana Rae Mier, Oct. 7.
David Andrew Preuss and Whitney Ann Chadwick, Oct. 3.
Robert Henry Velasquez and Roxanne Marie Swan, Oct. 8.
Ryan Floyd Greager and Shannon Leigh Feltz, Oct. 8.
Lyle Blane Babler and Kristin Maureen Jones-Chillemi, Sept. 26.
Camron Turley Farr and Ashley Gabrielle Aguirre, Oct. 8.
Andrea Isabella Sheeks and Jose Antonio Suarez Tavera, Oct. 9.
Benjamin Brian Jackson and Carol Anne Rister, Oct. 9.
Zachary Michael MacIntosh and Cera Rose Vana, Oct. 3.
Brianna Kristine Essman and Andrew Tyler Engram, Sept. 26.
Jordan Alexander Quackenbush and Aubrey Allyn Brown, Oct. 2.
Thomas Francis McComb Yates and Stephanie Leigh Faries, Oct. 9.
Alexie Kate Rusk and Christopher Curtis Berg, Sept. 10.
Kylie Nichole Tanner and Robert William Miller, Oct. 11.
Ryleigh Lucinda McCoy and Lance Douglas Stout, Oct. 10.
Matthew Vinson Cherry and Joshua Keith Blair, Oct. 11.
Michael David Capraro and Kensie May Terrill, Oct. 10.
Chinelle Paige Rich and Justin Rae Tevis, Oct. 12.
Jeffrey Carter Kennedy and Andrea Paige Grona, Sept. 30.
William Anthony Kirsch and Darylene Annette Iacovetto, Oct. 12.
Carlos Pablo Espinoza Jr. and Teisha Leeann Moeller, Oct. 12.