births
Community Hospital
Devon Manhertz and Madison Cooper, Grand Junction, a son, Sept. 19.
Lee Wentzel and Samantha Pickard, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 19.
Marcus and Taylor Carson, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 21.
Alyssa Anton, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 23.
Joshua and Joy Wilson, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 24.
Alejandro and Vanessa Gutierrez, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 30.
Koda and Cassandra Porter, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 30.
Reece and Nicole Stanley, Fruita, a daughter, Sept. 30.
marriages
Stuart James Moe and Jessica Lee Kane, Sept. 27.
Glen Guy Stephens and Rebecca Johanna Williamson, Sept. 25.
Caitlin Nicole Sandlin and Dakota James Fitzsimmons, Sept. 25.
Vernon Curtis Belyeu and Esperanza Perez Hoffschneider, Sept. 27.
Gissela Lizette Tercero and Wayne Lamberto Castro, Sept. 25.
Bryan Anthony Telarole and Cydney Ann Lehr, Sept. 27.
Alexandra Elizabeth Poudrier and Sarah Margaret Crawford, Sept. 25.
Paige Jacqueline Chamerlik and Preston Gregory Kight, Sept. 25.
Rodney Joseph Johnson Jr. and Jacqueline Jannett Vargas-Valencia, Sept. 27.
Baylee Alexandra Christopher and Ismael Alejandro Toledo, Sept. 27.
Amy Rochelle Kappler and Robert Lawrence Bradley, Sept. 24.
Justin Lee Manzanares and Kodi Ann Bangerter, Sept. 27.
Katelyn Marie Hampson and Emery Alan McGraw, Sept. 24.
Krista Danyelle Bryant and Jeffrey Bryan Muller, Sept. 18.
Craig Michael Barry and Kristina Lynn Williamson, Sept. 28.
Cyrena Leann Grasmick and James Morris Simons, Sept. 25.
Matthew Ray Miller and Susan Elaine MacDonald, Sept. 28.
Tiffany Lin Ruple and David Lee Tiedman, Sept. 18.
Jessica Marie Ross and Tyler Martin Floyd, Sept. 18.
Jeremy Daniel Gile and Amanda Janelle Delarosa, Sept. 4.
Norman Kent Brown and Renee Echo Steuble, Sept. 24.
Ashley Nicole Stephens and Colten James Coe, Sept. 25.
Chante Lea Church and Chantelle Lavon Bouska, Sept. 17.
Shannon Patricia Markuson and Jesus Barrera, Sept. 29.
Robert George Temple and Libby Adelle Holsan, Sept. 18.
Patrick Bruce Hoffman and Jasmine Marie Weston, Sept. 29.
James Benton Campbell Jr. and Lori Ann Madrigaluna, Sept. 4.
Sheila June Collins and Albert Charles Ruckman, Sept. 25.
Jacki Denette Phelps and Aaron James Wilmot, Sept. 18.
Joshua Lee Hoshour and Kaela Marie Jenkins, Sept. 30.
Gary Edward Baker and Constancia E Aragon, Sept. 30.
Elan Nathaniel Muniz and Nayeli Anahi Contreras-Rocha, July 31.
Aaron Isaac Katz and Hallie Ellen Lee Rajkovich, Oct. 1.
Laura Allaine Womack and Devon Blake Jamison, Sept. 25.
Bailie Tomlinson and Walter Brett Bergman, Sept. 24.
Ian Thomas Girard and Meredith Kay Benns, Oct. 1.
Avery Aramante Trujillo and Madalyn Dawn Gastineau, Sept. 24.
Clayton Andrew Donalson and Mikayla Brianne Loughlin, Oct. 1.
Robert Miles Horn and Chantel Caroline Stephens, Oct. 1.