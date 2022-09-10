For the Record: Sept. 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalZach and McKenzie Richardson, Parachute, a daughter, Aug. 23.Ryan and Rachel Aiken, Fruita, a son, Aug. 24.Bryan Kidder and Jessie Lundigan, Nucla, a son, Aug. 24.Derek and Anne Stephens, Palisade, a son, Aug. 24.Rueben and Tianna Crunk, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 25.Eric and Mariana Rodriguez, Rifle, a son, Aug. 28.Jaime and Ameila Flores, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 29.Delta HealthJustin and Jaelee Music, Delta, a son, Aug. 30.Jesse and Megan Storey, Paonia, a son, Aug. 30.Sean and Tyla Pitt, Cedaredge, a daughter, Sept. 1.Keith and Chelsey Traylor, Delta, a son, Sept. 6.marriagesAlexandria Page Lawrence and Jacob Anthony Haines, Aug. 22.Brooke Ilene Ferrell and Robert Odell Walker, Aug. 20.Robert Evans Eberheim and Danielle Marie Foster, Aug. 27.Heidi Marie Crouch and Joseph William Peak, Aug. 27.Alexandra Marie Buckner and Calvin Lee Corey, Aug. 26.Azia Monique Mallory and Rashad Kevin Jensen, Aug. 25.Emiley Anita Cowan, Johnathan Thomas Kyle, Aug. 27.Ashley Jade Holloway and Gerson Adonias Santiago-Zacarias, Aug. 30.Douglas Robert Usher and Blanca Yolanda Pino Barrionuevo, Aug. 30.Matthew Lawrence Burner and Nichole Marie Watson, Aug. 30.Kaden Sage Stevenson and Conner Clay Lawson, Aug. 31.Cheryl Lorraine Willcoxon and Rose Dagmar Ericson, Aug. 31.Jacob Allen Owens, Savannah Lee Williams, Aug. 31.Dale Francis Laubhan and Alina Rai, Aug. 31.Steven Tipton and Doris Ann Evans, Sept. 1.Sara Jean Harrison and Shane Allen Bair, Aug. 27.Baylee Elyzabeth Jimenez and Donovan Cole Logan, Sept. 1.Brittany Rachel Bosshardt and Tiffany Nicole Smith, Aug. 20.Luis Enrique Pacheco Toledo and Esperanza Marie Gomez, Sept. 2.Dustin Ryan Derby and Mackenzie Renee Lubow, Aug. 27. 