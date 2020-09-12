BIRTHS
Community Hospital
Ryan and Ashlyn Weller, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 30.
Tommy and Amanda Fleming, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 31.
Gabe and Laci Wilkins, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 31.
Kyle Bradley and Tatiayna Summers, Montrose, a son, Sept. 1.
Nathan and Esther Atkinson, Grand Junction, a son, Sept. 3.
Chris Thomas and Amber Piino, Clifton, a daughter, Sept. 3.
Nate and Jocelyn Wiggins, Paonia, a son, Sept. 3.
Zachery and Haley Quigg, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 4.
Jack Redd and Brenna McCarthy, Cedaredge, a son, Sept. 4.
Felicia Renteria, a son, Sept. 4.
Delta County Memorial Hospital
Timothy Rowland and Rhannon Madrid, Eckert, a daughter, Sept. 5.