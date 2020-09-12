BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Ryan and Ashlyn Weller, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 30.

Tommy and Amanda Fleming, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 31.

Gabe and Laci Wilkins, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 31.

Kyle Bradley and Tatiayna Summers, Montrose, a son, Sept. 1.

Nathan and Esther Atkinson, Grand Junction, a son, Sept. 3.

Chris Thomas and Amber Piino, Clifton, a daughter, Sept. 3.

Nate and Jocelyn Wiggins, Paonia, a son, Sept. 3.

Zachery and Haley Quigg, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 4.

Jack Redd and Brenna McCarthy, Cedaredge, a son, Sept. 4.

Felicia Renteria, a son, Sept. 4.

Delta County Memorial Hospital

Timothy Rowland and Rhannon Madrid, Eckert, a daughter, Sept. 5.

