For the Record: Sept. 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MARRIAGESMariah Kaitlin Shea and Connor Paul Shenk, Sept. 3.Zane Tobias Jiron and Danielle Jo Hinrichs, Sept. 3.Rebecca Jo Anderson and Shane Alan Martin, July 2.Anders Brian Nystrom and Brooke Allison Koehn, July 31.Ashlee Marshall and Jayton Michael Brown, Sept. 3.Jessica Mariah Sinner and Beau Alan Varner, Sept. 3.Jason Micah Holiman and Allison Janae Sullivan, July 30.Keira Lynn Simon and Kyler Aaron Katzenberger, Aug. 27.Jacob Tyler Pacheco and Logan Jeanette Mason, Sept. 4.Ashlyn Cara Buniger and Bryson James Derryberry, Aug. 20.Erik John Schuelke and Danielle Karen Vesth, Sept. 3.Nicholas Charles Ruckman and Samantha Jean Rush, Sept. 7.Trent Anthony Wuster and Alicia Jewell Timbreza, Sept. 3.Shane Levi Harris and Jessica Lynn Singleton, Aug. 13.Lacey Anne Cauble and Hunter Louis Stulce, Sept. 3.Andreson Baker Hambright and Jenny Jean Ortega, Sept. 3.Susana Serna Serna and Sergio Martinez Escobar, Sept. 3.Nicole Elise Peterson and Carlos Enrique Villalobos, Aug. 20.Shea Elizabeth Robison and Michael Thomas Martin Mattorano, July 29.Chareen Ann Strantz and Daniel Edmund Gienapp, Aug. 13.Hayley Christine Betty Ann Martinez and Sharis Guzman Contreras, Sept. 9.Zen Riley Greenlee and Rikki Pearl Cyr, Sept. 3.Dinah Ednacot Ecdao and Jayce Demesa Marquez, Sept. 4.Benjamin Paul Smatla and Madelynn Pearl Louise McCune, Sept. 2.Jaedon Sterling Carruth and Kayla Marie Witherspoon, Sept. 9.Alexis Mary Ann Reyez and Joshua William Townsend, Sept. 3.Hunter Mackenzie Stevens and Janet Trinh, Sept. 9.Bradley Jay Shoulders and Katy Lorraine Stahly, Sept. 9. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mariah Kaitlin Shea Rikki Pearl Cyr Joshua William Townsend Alexis Mary Ann Reyez Paul Smatla Janet Trinh Recommended for you More from this section +62 Timeline of Jewish history in the US +31 Countries Colorado exports the most goods to +205 Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 57° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/57° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:25 AM Sunset: 07:19:15 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 58° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/58° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:58:19 AM Sunset: 07:17:37 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 60° 88° Mon Monday 88°/60° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:59:14 AM Sunset: 07:15:59 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 35% 61° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/61° Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:00:09 AM Sunset: 07:14:21 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 76% 59° 72° Wed Wednesday 72°/59° Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 76% Sunrise: 07:01:04 AM Sunset: 07:12:44 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thu 63% 54° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/54° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 63% Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM Sunset: 07:11:06 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Fri 24% 50° 75° Fri Friday 75°/50° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:02:55 AM Sunset: 07:09:28 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business