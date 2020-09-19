BIRTHS
Delta County Memorial Hospital
Darren and Johnna Gleason, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 9.
Timothy and Stephanie Rogers, Clifton, a son, Sept. 9.
T.J. and Courtney Webb, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 10.
Matt and Leslie Bodenchuk, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 11.
Zachery Martinez and Lydia Madsen, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 11.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Ulises and Mary Techera, Grand Junction, a daughter, July 22.
Aaron and Meghan Watts, Grand Junction, a daughter, July 25.
Christopher and Ashley Kennedy, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 8.
Guadalupe Bravo Mendoza and Jessica Lugo Ruiz, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 9.
Nicholas and Morgan Nardelli, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 15.
MARRIAGES
Joel Wesley Trumbo and Summer Mary Ann Henderson, Aug. 21.
Nina Elaine Larson and Keith Thames, Aug. 24.
Anita Ann Hamp and Lake Billie Ray Chaffee, Aug. 24.
Sara Elizabeth Cesark and Brandon James Kubick, Aug. 23.
Jason Peter Mull and Jennifer Larain Nelson, Aug. 15.
Megan Alison McMullen and Christopher John Picon, Aug. 24.
Christopher Edward Barela and Azalea Alexis Quintana, Aug. 24.
Abigail Sue Distel and Gabriel John Bollinger, Aug. 8.
Mollie Elizabeth Freilicher and Nathaniel Deignan Rayl, Aug. 23.
Scott Daniel Siegle and Nicole Angeline Dohm, Aug. 9.
Seth Daniel Aune and Kieri Marie Calderwood, Aug. 23.
Allie Kerryn Windham and Jonathan Daniel Rogers, July 3.
Cole Jeffrey Ervin and Jessica Anne Giles, Aug. 15.
Courtney Michelle Beard and Johnathon Edward Cullipher, July 25.
Christian Phillip Bruens and Jaime Danae Duvall, Aug. 7.
Victoria Renee Stahly and Jarred Andrew Griffiths, Aug. 15.
Jennifer Rae Killingbeck and Shawn Allen Young, Aug. 28.
Amber Linn Guerrieri and James Allen Davis, Aug. 28.
Jared Wayne Aaberg and Joanna Deckert Wernette, Aug. 8.
Lindsey Danielle Longenecker and Riley Tanner Stevens, Aug. 15.
Ashley Lynn Wilson and Kyle Gregory Watts, Aug. 28.
Brandon Michael Di Rito and Demi Marlene Vanatta, Aug. 27.
Aristotle Cameron Timothy Campbell and Jordan Elizabeth Hitshew, Aug. 29.
Marie Ann Machacek and James David Scott, Aug. 31.
Michael Harlon Park and Madison Anne Marie Thornton, Aug. 22.
Brooke Larae Clow and Irah Jacob Wooten, Aug. 31.