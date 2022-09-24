For the Record: Sept. 24, 2022 Sep 24, 2022 Sep 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalSergio O. Luna-Flores and Jacquelyn L. Powers, Grand Junction, a son, Sept. 5.McKayla George, Grand Junction, a daughter, Sept. 6.Delta HealthChris Bloom and Bethany Bravo, Delta, a son, Sept. 11.Brian and Kayleigh Wright, Olathe, a son, Sept. 12.marriagesRiley Rebecca Boeth and Edward Clark Marshall, Aug. 26.Flor Evelia Garcia Fuentes and Juan Antonio Morales Corona, Sept. 12.Harold Earl Blair and Bethann Stoltzner, Aug. 27.Timothy Patrick Davis and Michelle Rene Troy, Sept. 12.Renee Suzanne Spence and Zachary Chandler Kehm, Sept. 10.Mark Anthony Ness and Allison Beth Barlow, Sept. 10.Blake Edward Compton and Caroline Lee Harvey, Sept. 4.Taylor Makenzie Dunn and Nicholas Charles Treankler, Sept. 10.Felicity Marguerite Morton and Milton Trujillo Winkles, Sept. 13.Shandon Glenn O’Brien and Skylar Ann Humphreys, Sept. 9.Laurie Catherine Esplin and Patrick Michael Clements, Aug. 16.David Eugene Warren and Pamila Jo Flanders, Sept. 11.Amanda Whitney Fowler and Jeffery Lorn Gregory, Sept. 13.Drew Douglas Hodges and Janna Wannita Stickrod, Sept. 13.Brian Lawrence Tidwell and Madelyne Louise Reynolds, July 16.Shaylee Marquise Donathan and Seth Ryan Ten Eyck, Sept. 12.Barbara Ann Brown and Barbara Lynn Jensen, Sept. 14.Brandy Lee Combs and Aaron Scott Brachfeld, Sept. 4.Randi Jo Spragg and Daniel Benjimin Toebe, Sept. 15.Hubert Barry Linker and Klaudia Szilagyi Linker, Sept. 15.Jose Angel Zamudio and Tracy Linette Ledezma, Sept. 10.Aaron Lee Stutzman and Jessica Maria Telles, Sept. 15.Berenice Rascon and Manuel Santiago, Sept. 15.Michelle Marie Bosshardt and Guillermo De Jesus Penate Galicia, Sept. 15.Jakob Karl Pfeiffer and Kaylee-Lynn Marie Plachy, Sept. 16.Jeremy Ryan Archuleta Sr. and Jody Ann Garcia, Sept. 16.Alexandra Garcia and Elizabeth Mireles, Sept. 16.Cora Faye Cox and Tate Louis Feldman, Aug. 6.Nina Marie Fox and Leon Michael Thurmon, Sept. 16.Cindy Marie Martinez and Jerry William Hayden, Sept. 16.Ashli Mae Robertson and Matthew Pasquale Cesario, Sept. 16.Donald William Jennings and Angela Christine Hinton, Sept. 16. 